What's new

Indian economy to grow 6.9% in FY23, up from 6.5% estimate: World Bank

lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
4,228
-51
4,793
Country
India
Location
India

The World bank report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year. India's economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%.


India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country's growth.

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year.

Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week.

The World Bank raised its forecast for India's growth to 6.9% for the current fiscal year from 6.5% earlier. The Bank trimmed its expectation for next fiscal year to 6.6% from 7% earlier.

India, like its global peers, has been plagued by a rise in commodity prices and tightening monetary policy by central banks worldwide.

However, the World Bank is confident that the global slowdown has a much lower impact on India, compared to other emerging economies.

"We have no concerns about India's debt sustainability at this stage," World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said, adding that public debt had declined.

The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1% this year and warns that the fall in commodity prices could dampen inflationary pressures.

India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, but some economists believe it could take up to two years before the rate eased to 4% — the middle level of the Reserve Bank of India's target.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/busi...6-9-this-year-world-bank-101670309738593.html

7% in current conditions is fine ,from next year onwards 8-9% should be our target.
 
C

Chat SAMOSA

FULL MEMBER
Apr 29, 2022
978
-5
603
Country
India
Location
India
The oil deal, the control over state largesse (partial), the enormous support to business and industrial sector, the farmers insurance etc, the privatization successes, the enormous digitization of services success and stuff like UPI have made a significant positive impact. The endemic corruption however at all levels is vexing.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bilal9
India’s status as fastest growing economy to be short-lived
Replies
11
Views
689
REhorror
R
Indos
Indian economy most vulnerable among emerging markets in Asia, says Societe Generale
Replies
11
Views
685
Indos
Indos
INDIAPOSITIVE
India to grow at 6.1% in 2023, world's fastest among major economies: IMF
Replies
5
Views
304
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Skull and Bones
India's factory growth picks up speed in Oct, hiring at 33-mth high
Replies
0
Views
185
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
W
Remittances to India set to hit record $100 billion this year
Replies
1
Views
135
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom