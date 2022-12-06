Indian economy to grow 6.9% in FY23, up from 6.5% estimate: World Bank

The World bank report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year. India's economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%. ​

India's economy is expected to grow 6.9% in the current fiscal year, the World Bank said in a report on Tuesday, citing tightening monetary policy and high commodity prices as factors impacting the country's growth.The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1 this year.Asia fourth-largest economy expanded 6.3% in the July-September quarter, and gross domestic product growth for the full fiscal year is likely to be 6.8-7%, the government said last week.The World Bank raised its forecast for India's growth to 6.9% for the current fiscal year from 6.5% earlier. The Bank trimmed its expectation for next fiscal year to 6.6% from 7% earlier.India, like its global peers, has been plagued by a rise in commodity prices and tightening monetary policy by central banks worldwide.However, the World Bank is confident that the global slowdown has a much lower impact on India, compared to other emerging economies." World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma said, adding that public debt had declined.The report sees average retail inflation at 7.1% this year and warns that the fall in commodity prices could dampen inflationary pressures.India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, but some economists believe it could take up to two years before the rate eased to 4% — the middle level of the Reserve Bank of India's target.7% in current conditions is fine ,from next year onwards 8-9% should be our target.