Indian Economy-News & Updates

Mumbai is fading. If it doesnt do anything fast, all that will remain in Mumbai is Bollywood and the Sensex. They have to put war like efforts in their infrastructure otherwise it will be history. With politicians like Raj Thackeray being regressive than progressive, i feel Mumbai is doomed.



In Delhi OTOH, Shiela Dikshit is going to be elected the third time in a row because and ONLY because of the development she has brought in the city. From the Delhi Metro, a pilot project to the High Capacity Bus System(BRT), Highways and Superways(a 16 lane highway throughout,comming up b/w Dwarka and Gurgaon connecting DIAL). Currently the highways only become 16 laned at the toll point, this will be around 24 laned at the toll point and 16 laned otherwise-the highest in the country.



Apart from that the Delhi Gurgaon expressway, 8 laned throughout and 16 laned at the toll point, has been opened recently, the total length of the highway is 27.something km's.



Delhi Metro is going to cover literally ALL of Delhi and NCR region by 2010.



Infact by 2010, Delhi will have the highest number of flyovers and underpasses combined in Asia barring Tokyo.



Delhi is an electrcity deficit state though.

Click to expand...