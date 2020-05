Modi is absent from the scene while the Indian economy is in complete free fall. Indians celebratedwhen Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, IMF predicted India will survive COVID crisis with a positive growth rate and even explosive growth in the next fiscal year. Shouldn't she be fired for being so wrong and incompetent? Obviously being an Indian influenced her nonsense projections.Right now India is looking at a minimum 5 percent contraction in GDP and as much as 15% possibility.Meanwhile 54-inch steel chested moron is nowhere to be found. I wonder if he has COVID and hiding.