Indian economy going to Hell in a handbasket as more Modi Magic appears

Bilal9 said:







Foreign Investors have pulled out more than one lakh crore rupees from Indian economy in first 3 months of 2022.



Modi Magic is exceeding all bounds!!



To keep hoodwinking the Indian electorate, more Godi Media tricks are being hatched.



Lol..you got hit in the head when you were young? Why don't u have the b*lls to post the full UN GDP forecast post? They reduced the GDP growth forecast for the entire world from 3.6% to 2% due to Ukhraine war. And "All India Trinomul Conflgress" is a party with exactly 1 state..doesn't really sound "All India" does it?Nice try though proving yourself as a kindergarten fail.