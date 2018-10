It kept the 7.3 per cent growth projection for this year made in July. Compared to the projections made in April, the current one for 2018 is lower by 0.1 per cent and for 2019 by 0.4 per cent.



Up from India's growth rate of 6.7 per cent in 2016, the growth projections for this year and the next reflect "a rebound from transitory shocks" of demonetisation and the implementation of the national Goods and Services Tax" and "strengthening investment and robust private consumption," WEO said.



Beyond 2019, the IMF sees India's growth rate improving "owing to structural reforms and a still-favourable demographic dividend." "India's medium-term growth prospects remain strong at 7.75 per cent, benefiting from ongoing structural reform," it added.

