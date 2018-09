I would hold my comments on this doctor until the judgement. Over the years I have become extremely cynical about our legal system and the endemic racism in society. Over the years it has been pushed underground but as a negative latent energy it still can be vicious. For instance the Pakistani's in UK are regularly touted as 'Child groomers' and Indian doctors as 'sexual perverts'. Even in advanced societies like UK not everything that shines is glitter. I remember the chairman of British Medical Association being asked if he could explain why Asian doctors recieve three times more complaints then their white collleagues. His abrupt reply "have you ever heard of racism"?



And I did not know you were a doctor ...

