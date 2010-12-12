What's new

Indian diplomat summoned over death of Pakistani migrant Hindu family

Surviving family member implicated RAW into the murder over refusal to spy on Pakistan, says FO


NEWS DESK September 14, 2020

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri. PHOTO: FO/FILE

Pakistan has reiterated its concerns over the mysterious death of Pakistani Hindu migrant family last month, urging India to share the details of tragic incident.
“The Indian Charge d’affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today [Monday] to register Pakistan’s serious concerns over the “Jodhpur Incident” in which 11 Pakistani Hindus, including children, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Village Lodta Haridasot, district Jodhpur, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on 9 August 2020,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It was highlighted that despite repeated requests by the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian government continues to evade the issue, has disclosed only scant information about the case, and has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths, it added.

Furthermore, the statement said Shirmati Mukhi, whose father, mother and other family members were found dead, has implicated India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the murder of her family members.
Terming the Mukhi revelations as "highly concerning", the FO statement said that the family was allegedly killed after RAW “failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements”.

It was underscored that in the interest of justice to the bereaved family and also to ensure the safety and security of other Pakistani nationals in India, it was of utmost importance for the government of India to be fully transparent about this unfortunate incident, the FO statement read.

“It was emphasised that since the victims of “Jodhpur Incident” were Pakistan nationals, it was incumbent upon the government of Pakistan to be fully aware of the circumstances under which its nationals died in India.”

Islamabad urged New Delhi to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter, provide access to the Pakistan High Commission in India to the surviving member of the bereaved family.

“Share copies of the FIR and the initial investigation report and facilitate the presence of the High Commission for Pakistan’s representatives during the post-mortem of the deceased persons without further delay,” the official statement added.

