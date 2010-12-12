Indian diplomat summoned over death of Pakistani migrant Hindu family

It was highlighted that despite repeated requests by the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi for details regarding the tragic incident, the Indian government continues to evade the issue, has disclosed only scant information about the case, and has failed to share any substantive details regarding the cause and circumstances of the deaths, it added.

Furthermore, the statement said Shirmati Mukhi, whose father, mother and other family members were found dead, has implicated India’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in the murder of her family members.

Terming the Mukhi revelations as "highly concerning", the FO statement said that the family was allegedly killed after RAW “failed to convince them to spy on Pakistan and issue anti-Pakistan statements”.