Indian Diplomat Sharat Sabharwal on Pakistan's "Resilience", "Strategic" CPEC, China-Pakistan "Nexus"

lastofthepatriots said: Sounds like another Indian high on his own supply. Click to expand...

Aren't they all? The only other group I've seen so full of themselves are some barelvis molviz. These niggaz be so sure of themselves and their jannati status and judge others like they just crossed pul sarat with running backwards with their eyes closed and both hand tied behind their backs. It's ridiculous but damn if ain't amusing.