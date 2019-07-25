What's new

Indian developer plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,004
-5
8,677
Indian developer plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh

Hero Future Energies wants to make India’s first contribution to grid scale solar in its northeastern neighbor. Plans for a 100 MW plant have been stymied by the power evacuation equipment available at the Khulna site.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 SYFUL ISLAM

The government will have the final say on the proposed Khulna project.
Image: Pixabay


Hero Future Energies has proposed a 50 MW solar power plant in the Khulna district of southwestern Bangladesh which would involve the lowest solar power tariff offered to a non-publicly-procured grid scale solar project.

The project, if agreed by Bangladesh’s cabinet committee on government purchases, would also mark the first Indian investment in utility scale solar in its northeastern neighbor.

The New Delhi-based solar developer, part of the Hero Motors Company group, negotiated a tariff of $0.1025/kWh, according to government officials.

A Bangladesh Power Development Board official said the proposed project would cost around $50 million.

Hero Future Energies originally envisaged a 100 MW project at the site but had to halve the scale because of the capacity of power evacuation infrastructure available.


The lowest solar tariff awarded in Bangladesh to date was the $0.065/kWh agreed for the $13.25 million, government-owned, 7.4 MW facility built in Rangamati district by Chinese company ZTE Corporation, which came online a year ago. That plant was financed by the Asian Development Bank.

The Hero Future Energies website states the company wants to expand its solar and wind project portfolio to 5 GW by 2022. “The company is ambitious about tapping into the incredible opportunities that lie in both domestic and overseas markets as well as new technologies, namely storage, hybrid projects etc,” states the site.

Of the 34 solar projects approved by the Bangladeshi government, 26 have come from the private sector. Four plants have come online as part of the nation’s 649 MW of clean power generation facilities, 11 are at the construction stage and 19 are under development.

The government is aiming for 10% of its generation mix to come from renewables by next year. Of the projects already installed, 330 MW comes from off-grid solar home systems and 318.77 MW from grid-connected facilities.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

www.pv-magazine.com

Indian developer plans 50 MW solar plant in Bangladesh

Hero Future Energies wants to make India's first contribution to grid scale solar in its northeastern neighbor. Plans for a 100 MW plant have been stymied by the power evacuation equipment available at the Khulna site.
www.pv-magazine.com www.pv-magazine.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
The Ronin DRDO offers two options to develop an Indian light tank Indian Defence Forum 1
Aspen Indian intel warns Pakistan is developing supply of cheap DIY suicide IED drones for Kashmiris Kashmir War 26
Suriya Patenting of Innovative Low Cost PPE developed by Indian Navy COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
Αиgяу вιя∂ 2 Indian Pharmacists developed Corona treatment, 1 died ( after drinking it) 1 hospitalised Middle East & Africa 19
Jyotish Indian Army develops remote-controlled trolley to deliver essential items Indian Defence Forum 18
Jyotish Bhutan to impose 'sustainable development fee' on Indian tourists Central & South Asia 5
Yankee-stani Hindu Sena, an Indian right-wing fringe group, has developed a wicked crush on Queen Victoria. Central & South Asia 13
S Australia targets Indian investment to develop remote north amid China tensions Central & South Asia 2
Zapper Indian Army tanks now have sharper night vision equipment developed by DRDO Indian Defence Forum 2
RPK Indian scientists develop wonder material 'black gold' Indian Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top