Indian designed and built locomotives for Mozambique

Boost For ‘Make In India’: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Flags Off 3,000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive For Export To Mozambique The railways is exporting the first batch of two locomotives as part of the total order of six to Mozambique.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has flagged off the 3,000 HP cape gauge locomotive that was indigenously developed by the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) for export to Mozambique.The railways is exporting the first batch of two locomotives as part of the total order of six as well as 90 stainless steel passenger coaches to Mozambique.The launch ceremony was held through video conferencing, and speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and his commitment to further strengthen African-Indian relations, we will work as Mozambique’s trusted partner”.“With significant innovation, re-modelling and upgradation, Indian Railways wishes to become the preferred supplier for Mozambique and countries around the world for all their requirements," he said.The export of locomotives to Mozambique shall boost the Indo-African relationship and pilot the economic empowerment through export. These locomotives are developed indigenously by Banaras Locomotive Works under Make-in-India initiative.Goyal said, "We are willing to support further development of rail network in Mozambique. By 2030, we plan to become a net-zero railway, and power our entire electricity requirements by renewable energy. We will be the first large railway in the world to become 100 per cent electric traction driven."These locomotives are being exported through Indian Railways’ PSU, Rites Limited. In spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, these cape gauge diesel locos have been designed in India, made in India and financed by the country.Union Skill Development Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, who also participated in the launch, said good quality products manufactured by Indian Railways is guided by theof Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Indigenously developed locomotives by BLW demonstrate the skills of our workforce. Our vision is to make India a skill capital, he said.The 3,000 HP Cape Gauge Locomotive is capable of hauling 2,255 tonne at 100 kmph at level track.The driver cabin of this locomotive is noise-vibration-and-harshness-standard compliant and built with good acoustics, ergonomically designed seats, integrated graphic driver display. It is also provided with heating venting AC (HVAC) for better crew comfort and reducing fatigue.Facilities include on board water-closet (toilet module), refrigerator and hot plate besides new control console has been designed and developed for right-hand drive.The loco is also equipped with computer-controlled brake system for ensuring highest safety standards, reliability and maintainability.It has larger fuel tank of 6,000 litres for longer operation and stainless steel pipes have been used for ensuring corrosion resistance.These locomotives are cost-effective and are at par with international standards.This is BLW’s first cape gauge loco built with AC-AC traction system. This loco has new design cape gauge bogie with maximum axle load of 20 tonne and capable of 100 km/hr speed.The AC-AC traction system, traction alternator, traction motor, turbo, water closet were specially designed for Mozambique, by the in-house design centre.It may be noted that BLW has a strong tradition of exporting locomotives. It has exported 165 diesel locomotives of all types of gauges and horse power.In 2017-18, 18 metre gauge diesel locos were exported to Myanmar. During 2018-2020, 10 broad gauge diesel locos were exported to Sri Lanka.