Indian delegate walks out before PM Imran Khan UNGA speech

Aug 8, 2019
Good that they walked out otherwise, IK would've dragged them through the mud again and dish out truckload of embarrassment like 74th United National General Assembly session and their response wouldve been like this ...

Which Khan calls "Zinda laash"
 
and imran grilled indian fascists again
from barbri masjid to gujrat massacre to samjhota burning and kashmir to asaam everything was there . he again called modi a nazi :lol:
 
Good that they walked out otherwise, IK would've dragged them through the mud again and dish out truckload of embarrassment like 74th United National General Assembly session and their response wouldve been like this ...

Which Khan calls "Zinda laash"

Oh my oh my...what a pair of lovelies. No wonder gay numbers are spiraling in india
 
Amateurish behaviour.

India's decision to walk away from peaceful coexistence with her neighbours will be a lesson for nation state era of the world order.
 
and imran grilled indian fascists again
from barbri masjid to gujrat massacre to samjhota burning and kashmir to asaam everything was there . he again called modi a nazi :lol:
Good job Khan. Leave no stone unturned. Let them walk off in a huff. This time, there wasn't even a map of Greater Pakistan in the background.
 
