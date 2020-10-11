What's new

Indian Defense Analyst Reporting 40-50 PLA Tanks in a Battle Formation supported by Infantry Nearly Crossed the LAC

According to an Indian Defense Analyst, Danvir Singh( Associate Editor of Indian Defense Review) PLA Armour and infantry came dangerously close to the Indian Army positions that could have led to a major confrontation.
1602440436105.png


According to some Indians" Chinese followed the same pattern in 1962. They made several such fake moves to convince the Indian Army that they will not attack before the actual attack. Indian army should not tolerate such demonstrations and actually open fire at them every time they do such drama".Another one posted" Both Armies are testing each other’s patience & waiting who would ignite the fire 1st, that would give the opponent justification to go all out, provocations are likely to increase as winter sets in".
GOOD JOB PLA KEEP IT UP.:pakistan: :china:
 
What if our troops opened fire?
Then all of North India, including Delhi, will be lost :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: ?

This is like asking what happens if some malnourished/stunted Indian strikes some 200 centimeter tall, 120 kg bodybuilder :D.
 
