Indian Defence Minister pledges to annex Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

Wesen Hunter
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 22, 2021
- 170
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Were they not failed to save Azad Kashmir?
He is right. A few more Mir Bajwas and job is done.
If Imran Khan get PM, he and pti supporters will sing song of military, same like PML N were doing this.
Beautiful region, that, different topography from what we have in our Himachal, Arunachal, Kashmir and Ladakh.. le lia to mazay aa jaings
Go Rajnath !
View attachment 889764
bhaag bhosdike
WHO WILL BELL THE CAT?
Lol, Indians
View attachment 889766
bhaag bhosdike
Can't you see we are busy dealing with important internal matters right now.
Don't have time for your games right now.
pukkhai marenge, ghaas khayings but aatmi bum zaroor bayenge....
India slips in Global Hunger Index, ranks 107 out of 121 nationsIndia has seen impressive economic growth in recent decades but it fares poorly on UN human development indices.www.aljazeera.com
chotya qoum!
is this the new idol you guys worshiping? its hideous!View attachment 889767
yehi toh time hai to make the move
View attachment 889768
pukkhai marenge, ghaas khayings but aatmi bum zaroor bayenge....
who famously said that ?