Indian Defence Minister pledges to annex Gilgit-Baltistan soon.

Were they not failed to save Azad Kashmir?Some Indian will say Pakistan lost Bangladesh, but i want to say that was very far from current Pakistan and was even burden, so no politician and general were interested in that part. In b/w both parts, rival country was there.Too much distance, too much flood, too much populations were main reason of BD.On other hand, [Azad] Kashmir was very close to India, have very strategic importance and still they failed to save it from Pakistan