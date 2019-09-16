What's new

Indian defence minister concede losing 38000 sq kms territory to China.

Taimoor Khan

Speaking at the Lok Sabha over LAC row, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment...
China has illegally occupied over 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh


Sep 15, 2020, 04:16PM IST
Speaking at the Lok Sabha over LAC row, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. He further said that China has unauthorized occupation of approximately 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Besides, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Azad Kashmir to China, he added.
 
Speaking at the Lok Sabha over LAC row, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment...
China has illegally occupied over 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh: Rajnath Singh


[COLOR=rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.65)]Sep 15, 2020, 04:16PM ISTSource: Times Now[/COLOR]
Speaking at the Lok Sabha over LAC row, defence minister Rajnath Singh said that India and China have different perceptions about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and that the border issue remains unresolved. Rajnath Singh said that China doesn't recognise the traditional and customary alignment of the boundary. He further said that China has unauthorized occupation of approximately 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh. Besides, under the so-called Sino-Pakistan 'Boundary Agreement' of 1963, Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in Azad Kashmir to China, he added.
Ever heard of Aksai Chin?
 
Does it include recently conquered 1000 sq kms of Indian claimed territory by PLA, when they squashed 20+ Indian soldiers like maggots? :D
No. Territory included in this needs to be held, not imagined.
Otherwise Kashmir would already be under Pakistani control, Afghanistan would be province of Pak and the Pak flag flies on the red fort. lol
 
