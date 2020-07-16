Indian defence employee honey-trapped by girl in Pakistani intelligence

PanzerKiel said: Timesnownews.



Police reports suggest that Kumar had been in touch with the Pakistani MI unit operatives for two and a half years and has received monetary sums from the operatives multiple times.



In a joint operation of Military Intelligence (MI) Lucknow and STF Haryana, one civilian employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) was arrested in Rewari, Haryana for passing classified information to a Pakistani Military Intelligence unit after getting honey-trapped on Facebook.



He was reportedly in touch with operatives of the



In the month of June, Lucknow MI had received an input that user of a mobile number, used by Mahesh Kumar, a Military Engineering Services (MES) employee posted in Jaipur, Rajasthan is sharing sensitive military information to a young woman associated with Pakistani MI in return of money. It was learnt that he addressed the Pakistani operative as "Madamji".



An operation code-named "Ops Madamji" was launched by the MI unit to identify the suspect and ascertain the veracity of the input.



It was found that 28-years-old Rewari resident Mahesh Kumar is a cleaning staff at MES Jaipur and is friends with at least three known and established Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO)-run Facebook accounts.



As MI unearthed the case, details emerged that Mahesh Kumar received at least two payments of Rs 5000 each from his Pakistani handlers via Kerala.



