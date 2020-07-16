What's new

Indian defence employee honey-trapped by girl in Pakistani intelligence

PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Mahesh Kumar, an civilian defence employee in India has been arrested by the Haryana Police on Wednesday for giving out classified information to a Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) unit as he was baited by a young woman to share information in exchange for money reported Timesnownews.

Police reports suggest that Kumar had been in touch with the Pakistani MI unit operatives for two and a half years and has received monetary sums from the operatives multiple times.

In a joint operation of Military Intelligence (MI) Lucknow and STF Haryana, one civilian employee of Military Engineering Services (MES) was arrested in Rewari, Haryana for passing classified information to a Pakistani Military Intelligence unit after getting honey-trapped on Facebook.

He was reportedly in touch with operatives of the Pakistani MI unit for two and a half years. He has allegedly received money on multiple occasions. Examination of his mobile device and his joint interrogation is in progress.

In the month of June, Lucknow MI had received an input that user of a mobile number, used by Mahesh Kumar, a Military Engineering Services (MES) employee posted in Jaipur, Rajasthan is sharing sensitive military information to a young woman associated with Pakistani MI in return of money. It was learnt that he addressed the Pakistani operative as "Madamji".

An operation code-named "Ops Madamji" was launched by the MI unit to identify the suspect and ascertain the veracity of the input.

It was found that 28-years-old Rewari resident Mahesh Kumar is a cleaning staff at MES Jaipur and is friends with at least three known and established Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO)-run Facebook accounts.

As MI unearthed the case, details emerged that Mahesh Kumar received at least two payments of Rs 5000 each from his Pakistani handlers via Kerala.

Figaro

Figaro

Honeycomb plots are under utilized for sure ... not to be lewd or anything but I could definitely see an Indian guy passing information over to very pretty Pakistani female operatives :enjoy:
 
