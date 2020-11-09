What's new

Indian Deep state boy: Major (R) Gaurav A. spoke on Karachi/Urdu people.

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,377
9
15,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi,

Don't know how old this video but seems NEW as they are talking about Urdu language - remember, recently Achakzai said that Urdu is NOT ours.

This program/talk happened probably after that PDM jalsa of Karachi. Not sure though.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=2781450735466394

Just yesterday, what Haroon Rasheed, a well-known journalist of Pakistan, said should wake EVERYONE UP.

It's never too late.

Do you know what? Pakistan's southern belt has THREE PIECES

1) Sindh - touches sea
2) Balochistan - touches sea
3) Karachi - sea, port, revenue, stuff blah blah

Now, among above three, which one is the missing link?? A missing link which if gets HOT then ENTIRE southern belt of Pakistan will get activated...

Activated in negative sense.

Balochistan is already facing attacks, then you hear railway tracks getting blown up by Sindhdesh army in interior Sindh...Who's left?? It's Karachi.

Urdu speakers, knowingly or unknowingly, took all the shit onto themselves - the attention of nationalists in Sindh which was always towards Punjabis and Pashtuns got directed towards us - we, embarrassingly mad for Pakistan - entered into fight against nationalists who were supported by their very own PPP/Waderas of interior Sindh. We paid the price and still paying it...The waderas of interior are punishing us by not doing or letting anyone do ANY improvement in Karachi and other known cities of Sindh.

They HATE us for what we did. They are making us realize that by going against them, we did a terrible thing and we will suffer for that. Like they are saying that If we had shaken hands with them, this wouldn't have had happened.

See, Haroon Rasheed talk of yesterday from 03:37 to 12:00.


Karachi is NOT hot yet but given how shamelessly we are left on our own and given how external forces are renewing their interest in Karachi, I don't see any good coming in near future. Heck, now PPP even trying to get Mayor-ship of Karachi by making Kemari, a new district in Karachi. They have already made Kemari a new district.

There is still time - some really dedicated efforts can save Karachi from negative influences. I don't want my people to suffer anymore.

We ALL had enough, now.

Thanks!
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,894
0
72,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Nobody cares about Karachi. The biggest city of this country. As I said on another thread. In past more than 2 years of PTI government, Imran Khan has done more for Indian Sikhs than Karachi. And that tells a lot about the priorities of Imran Khan who has 14 seats in national assembly from Karachi
 
I

IMARV

FULL MEMBER
Mar 23, 2020
313
-2
352
Country
India
Location
India
Areesh said:
Nobody cares about Karachi. The biggest city of this country. As I said on another thread. In past more than 2 years of PTI government, Imran Khan has done more for Indian Sikhs than Karachi. And that tells a lot about the priorities of Imran Khan who has 14 seats in national assembly from Karachi
Click to expand...
You guys must threaten the GoP that you will secede to Arabian sea.
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,912
11
24,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Actually rest of the Pakistani's give people like Major Gaurv reasons to talk, how long Karachi will be robbed for his right ? even after so many years rest of Pakistanis have hard time accepting Muhajir , such a shame ..
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,894
0
72,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
IMARV said:
You guys must threaten the GoP that you will secede to Arabian sea.
Click to expand...
No need to threaten anyone. Things would take its course if they are allowed to go in similar manner
YeBeWarned said:
Actually rest of the Pakistani's give people like Major Gaurv reasons to talk, how long Karachi will be robbed for his right ? even after so many years rest of Pakistanis have hard time accepting Muhajir , such a shame ..
Click to expand...
Gaurav Arya is a random chutya who shouldn't be taken seriously

The issue however is that for how long state of Pakistan would continue to treat its largest city like trash
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,469
-1
9,599
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bohut hi farig bunda hoga Jo is chay insaan ko suney ga...t.s tum nay tu pora thread he bana dala is per
 
YeBeWarned

YeBeWarned

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 25, 2016
16,912
11
24,147
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Gaurav Arya is a random chutya who shouldn't be taken seriously
Click to expand...
I am not taking his words seriously , but the fact is that he is saying all this because of the sautela salooq happening with Karachi at the moment ..

Areesh said:
The issue however is that for how long state of Pakistan would continue to treat its largest city like trash
Click to expand...
this is one question I've been asking, why treat Karachi like that ? only Answer i get from regular and MODS here is that MQM, so because of MQM its fine to treat a city that feed the entire Pakistan, and have a population of over 20 mil like trash ? when Law and order start to deuterate in Karachi Govt was quick to move, rangers were called in , why ? cause the income to the rest of Pakistan was effecting as Businesses were getting close and people were moving to Bangladesh or UAE, but now as L&O situation is good, they left Karachi once again , just like past federal Govt , IK did no good to Karachi and its residents but when election comes in he will come with more false promises , treatment like this give rise to people like Altaf Hussains , who start with addressing genuine grievance of people later turned dictators .
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,894
0
72,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
YeBeWarned said:
I am not taking his words seriously , but the fact is that he is saying all this because of the sautela salooq happening with Karachi at the moment ..



this is one question I've been asking, why treat Karachi like that ? only Answer i get from regular and MODS here is that MQM, so because of MQM its fine to treat a city that feed the entire Pakistan, and have a population of over 20 mil like trash ? when Law and order start to deuterate in Karachi Govt was quick to move, rangers were called in , why ? cause the income to the rest of Pakistan was effecting as Businesses were getting close and people were moving to Bangladesh or UAE, but now as L&O situation is good, they left Karachi once again , just like past federal Govt , IK did no good to Karachi and its residents but when election comes in he will come with more false promises , treatment like this give rise to people like Altaf Hussains , who start with addressing genuine grievance of people later turned dictators .
Click to expand...
This makes me think that our establishment deserves guys like Altaf Hussain, PTM etc

Mulk sai wafadari dikhao to badlai main kachra, tooti sarhkain aur Pee Pee Pee k feudals miltai hain
 
LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
298
0
393
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Funny thing is that the only language which has lost it's original texts and vocabulary is hindi..
urdu was always meant to be a foreign language, the word literally means army, about 40 pc of the words thos basta** spilled out of his cakehole are of turkish or persian origin and yet they have the nerves to talk about language
urdu was always meant to be a foreign language, the word literally means army, about 40 pc of the words thos basta** spilled out of his cakehole are of turkish or persian origin and yet they have the nerves to talk about language
and perhaps he should do a little bit of research about what happened to the muhajirs who he is trying to flatten during partition.. their hypocrisy knows no bounds,
 
LimaCharlie

LimaCharlie

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2019
298
0
393
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
No need to threaten anyone. Things would take its course if they are allowed to go in similar manner


Gaurav Arya is a random chutya who shouldn't be taken seriously

The issue however is that for how long state of Pakistan would continue to treat its largest city like trash
Click to expand...
the problem is that half of india watches goswami, though they are no different, the crap he cooks up is next level bullshi8
 
H!TchHiker

H!TchHiker

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 16, 2016
4,075
8
4,830
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Indeed no doubt karachi just looks like mega garbage city.. no one cares about it...I think only solution left is to make it capital again or like second capital
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,377
9
15,804
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salza said:
Bohut hi farig bunda hoga Jo is chay insaan ko suney ga...t.s tum nay tu pora thread he bana dala is per
Click to expand...
Because the funny thing is, Gaurav Arya is saying same thing what sane veteran journalist Haroon Rasheed is saying.

Funny, isn't it?
 
