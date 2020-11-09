Indian Deep state boy: Major (R) Gaurav A. spoke on Karachi/Urdu people.





Don't know how old this video but seems NEW as they are talking about Urdu language - remember, recently Achakzai said that Urdu is NOT ours.



This program/talk happened probably after that PDM jalsa of Karachi. Not sure though.



Just yesterday, what Haroon Rasheed, a well-known journalist of Pakistan, said should wake EVERYONE UP.It's never too late.Do you know what? Pakistan's southern belt has1) Sindh - touches sea2) Balochistan - touches sea3) Karachi - sea, port, revenue, stuff blah blahNow, among above three, which one is the missing link?? A missing link which if gets HOT then ENTIRE southern belt of Pakistan will get activated...Activated in negative sense.Balochistan is already facing attacks, then you hear railway tracks getting blown up by Sindhdesh army in interior Sindh...Who's left?? It's Karachi.Urdu speakers, knowingly or unknowingly, took all the shit onto themselves - the attention of nationalists in Sindh which was always towards Punjabis and Pashtuns got directed towards us - we, embarrassingly mad for Pakistan - entered into fight against nationalists who were supported by their very own PPP/Waderas of interior Sindh. We paid the price and still paying it...The waderas of interior are punishing us by not doing or letting anyone do ANY improvement in Karachi and other known cities of Sindh.They HATE us for what we did. They are making us realize that by going against them, we did a terrible thing and we will suffer for that. Like they are saying that If we had shaken hands with them, this wouldn't have had happened.See, Haroon Rasheed talk of yesterday fromtoKarachi is NOT hot yet but given how shamelessly we are left on our own and given how external forces are renewing their interest in Karachi, I don't see any good coming in near future. Heck, now PPP even trying to get Mayor-ship of Karachi by making Kemari, a new district in Karachi. They have already made Kemari a new district.There is still time - some reallyefforts can save Karachi from negative influences. I don't want my people to suffer anymore.We ALL had enough, now.Thanks!