  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

Indian cyber attack targeting gadgets of govt officials, military personnel identified

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by ghazi52, Aug 13, 2020 at 3:22 AM.

    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    Indian cyber attack targeting gadgets of govt officials, military personnel identified: ISPR


    Naveed Siddiqui
    12 Aug 2020


    [​IMG]

    The Pakistan Army has enhanced necessary measure to thwart such activities including action against violators of standard operating procedures on cyber security, the ISPR statement added. — AFP/File


    The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday said that Pakistan's intelligence agencies had identified a major cyber attack by Indian intelligence agencies, targeting the mobile phones and gadgets of government officials and military personnel.

    In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that the cyber attack involved a "range of cyber crimes, including deceitful fabrication, by hacking the personal mobiles and technical gadgets of government officials and military personnel".

    The statement added that various targets of "hostile intelligence agencies" were being investigated. Pakistan Army has enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities, including action against violators of standard operating procedures on cyber security, it added.

    "An advisory is also being sent to all government departments/ institutions for identifying lapses and enhancing respective cyber security measures," the ISPR said.

    On July 26, Pakistan Army troops had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter in Pandu sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

    "The quadcopter had intruded 200 metres on Pakistan’s side of the LoC," ISPR Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar had said in a tweet, adding that this was the tenth Indian quadcopter to be shot down by Pakistan Army troops this year.



    https://www.dawn.com/news/1574034/i...-officials-military-personnel-identified-ispr
     
    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    Senior officials advised to stop using WhatsApp

    In March this year, the federal government had issued directives to the provincial governments to ban the use of social networking apps citing threats of cyber attacks by foreign intelligence agencies.

    A letter issued by the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board, Cabinet Division, Government of Pakistan, titled ‘Ban on use of WhatsApp and likewise means for sharing of official letter and Information’, reads, “It has been reported that hostile intelligence agencies have developed technical capabilities and means to gain access to sensitive information stored in mobile phones of officials of government departments, institutions, and ministers in the country.

    “These spyware companies are using hacking softwares and applications such as ‘Chat Line’ and ‘Pegasus’ malware on WhatsApp account of target mobile phones (IOS and Android) to gain access to sensitive information stored on mobile phones. The malware is capable to infect any mobile phone (IOS and Android) only by generating missed call on target WhatsApp number.

    “This “Pegasus” malware has infected approximately 1400 senior government and military officials in twenty countries including Pakistan. Hostile spyware companies such as Israel-based NSO Group have been sued by WhatsApp and Facebook in the US Court of San Francisco for violating both US and California laws as well as the WhatsApp Terms of Service.”

    Furthermore, senior government officials holding sensitive portfolios and dealing with national security matters were said to have been advised to avoid sharing information on WhatsApp and upgrade the application to the latest version.

    “All mobile phones purchased prior to May10, 2019 be immediately replaced.”
     
    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    [​IMG]
     
