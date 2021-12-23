Indian Court Suspends Sentence and Grants Bail of a Convicted Rapist and Murderer of an 8 Year Old Muslim Kashmiri Girl

Kathua rape convict's sentence suspended, granted bail The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suspended the remaining sentence of Anand Dutta, a Police officer convicted

The remaining sentence of Anand Dutta, one of the convicted in the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa has been suspended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, The Despatch reported.Dutta, a Police officer convicted for destruction of evidence in Kathua rape and murder case has been granted bail.Dutta, a Sub Inspector, was the Station House Officer of the Police Station when the Kathua rape incident took place. He was convicted to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment.Sub Inspector Dutta was convicted for offences punishable under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender, read with Section 34 and 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code.Dutta’s counsel contended before the Court that he was falsely implicated as allegations leveled by prosecution were not corroborated by any material particulars.Advocate RS Cheema appearing for Jammu and Kashmir government has opposed the plea.