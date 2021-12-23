What's new

Indian Court Suspends Sentence and Grants Bail of a Convicted Rapist and Murderer of an 8 Year Old Muslim Kashmiri Girl

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The remaining sentence of Anand Dutta, one of the convicted in the rape and murder of 8-year-old girl Asifa has been suspended by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, The Despatch reported.

Dutta, a Police officer convicted for destruction of evidence in Kathua rape and murder case has been granted bail. He has already enjoyed over eleven months of parole.

Dutta, a Sub Inspector, was the Station House Officer of the Police Station when the Kathua rape incident took place. He was convicted to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment.

A Bench of Justices Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and Vinod S Bhardwaj suspended the remaining sentence of Dutta and ordered his release on bail on furnishing of personal and security bonds.

Sub Inspector Dutta was convicted for offences punishable under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender, read with Section 34 and 120-B of Ranbir Penal Code.

Dutta’s counsel contended before the Court that he was falsely implicated as allegations leveled by prosecution were not corroborated by any material particulars.

Advocate RS Cheema appearing for Jammu and Kashmir government has opposed the plea.

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
Country
India
Location
India
Not sure of the details of the Kathua incident but maybe the prosecution did a lousy job, it could also be that there really was no evidence to convict him. The judiciary is independent and courts are fair and follow due process.
 
Super Falcon

Super Falcon

Jul 3, 2008
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Indian courts are for sale no judgment against hindus possible under modi time to take maters. In hands for indian muslims
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
Not sure of the details of the Kathua incident but maybe the prosecution did a lousy job, it could also be that there really was no evidence to convict him. The judiciary is independent and courts are fair and follow due process.
Yeah nothing says fair like acquitting 32 terrorists who demolished babri mosque.
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

May 27, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Congo
May such people roam Indian soil and it become a norm. Aameen.
 
Riz

Riz

Jan 20, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hindutva terrorists republic of India, yahan sab kuch chalta ha
 
Pandora

Pandora

Feb 15, 2013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
O really have you ever been to a Pakistani courts? Did you you ever have the glorious experience of being in a police station? Did you not see likes of TLP aka Pakistani equivalent of RSS on streets. I can write an entire book on it but i have learnt that there is no point arguing with a wall.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
O really have you ever been to a Pakistani courts? Did you you ever have the glorious experience of being in a police station? Did you not see likes of TLP aka Pakistani equivalent of RSS on streets. I can write an entire book on it but i have learnt that there is no point arguing with a wall.
TLP has zero seats in parliament

RSS literally runs India right now along with all of its nuclear weapons

No comparison
 
Pandora

Pandora

Feb 15, 2013
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Areesh said:
TLP has zero seats in parliament

RSS literally runs India right now along with all of its nuclear weapons

No comparison
RSS/BJP have been part of election process for years whereas TLP is just starting to spread its venom. It takes time cor such venom to spread. Just wait till next election.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pandora said:
RSS/BJP have been part of election process for years whereas TLP is just starting to spread its venom. It takes time cor such venom to spread. Just wait till next election.
We will see then

For now. Terrorism is a way of life in India unlike Pakistan so no comparison exists
 
