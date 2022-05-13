Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training
- Sajneev and Sadhana Prasad are taking their only son to court for 'mental agony'
- Pilot Shrey Sagar lives separately from wife Shubhangi after marrying in 2016
- Despite being sent on their honeymoon in Thailand, they have no children
- Sajneev and Sadhana say they want the amount they spent raising Shrey back
- Retired mother and father spent their savings on the couple's flashy wedding
- They are demanding the cost of raising their son - and the same sum in damages
- Sajneev said: 'We are heartbroken that we will die without seeing [a] grandchild'
