Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild

Khanivore

Khanivore

Jan 2, 2010
Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training​

  • Sajneev and Sadhana Prasad are taking their only son to court for 'mental agony'
  • Pilot Shrey Sagar lives separately from wife Shubhangi after marrying in 2016
  • Despite being sent on their honeymoon in Thailand, they have no children
  • Sajneev and Sadhana say they want the amount they spent raising Shrey back
  • Retired mother and father spent their savings on the couple's flashy wedding
  • They are demanding the cost of raising their son - and the same sum in damages
  • Sajneev said: 'We are heartbroken that we will die without seeing [a] grandchild'
By ADAM SOLOMONS FOR MAILONLINE and AFP

PUBLISHED: 15:21 BST, 12 May 2022 | UPDATED: 17:11 BST, 12 May 2022

Read all the story HERE.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
LOL. This is funny, fishy and sad at so many levels.

- How / Why does a BHEL employee afford a Rs 60 Lakh car and host his son's marriage in a 5 star hotel?
- They want a grandchild to kill their boredom?
- The son appears to be an imbecile who has to have everything paid for him. I am sure this didn't happen suddenly.
- Keep pressurising your son like this. Jo kal hona hai, woh parson bhi nahin hoga. Bacha on demand LOL.

My guess is the son has disowned his family due to being treated like a 2 year old and now the parents having spent everything are left with a jhunjhuna in their hands
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
DrJekyll said:
LOL. This is funny, fishy and sad at so many levels.

- How / Why does a BHEL employee afford a Rs 60 Lakh car and host his son's marriage in a 5 star hotel?
- They want a grandchild to kill their boredom?
- The son appears to be an imbecile who has to have everything paid for him. I am sure this didn't happen suddenly.
- Keep pressurising your son like this. Jo kal hona hai, woh parson bhi nahin hoga. Bacha on demand LOL.

My guess is the son has disowned his family due to being treated like a 2 year old and now the parents having spent everything are left with a jhunjhuna in their hands
Using idiotic sum of money on a flashy wedding, just in order to impress, seems to be a peculiar hobby in the subcontinent. Most of the wedding guests end up complaining about this and that anyway.
 
L

LakeHawk180

Feb 21, 2022
DrJekyll said:
LOL. This is funny, fishy and sad at so many levels.

- How / Why does a BHEL employee afford a Rs 60 Lakh car and host his son's marriage in a 5 star hotel?
- They want a grandchild to kill their boredom?
- The son appears to be an imbecile who has to have everything paid for him. I am sure this didn't happen suddenly.
- Keep pressurising your son like this. Jo kal hona hai, woh parson bhi nahin hoga. Bacha on demand LOL.

My guess is the son has disowned his family due to being treated like a 2 year old and now the parents having spent everything are left with a jhunjhuna in their hands
Yeah so depending what he worked as in BHEL + 7th pay + pension revisions it’s entirely possible. For older government employees (not new ones because of Co-pay now) it’s not unusual to receive a monthly pension that is much higher than what they ever received during actual work tenure 1-2L easy for your average sarkari “officer” 😂
Then property, side business, black money ++

I think like you said, the son probably abandoned them and this is payback. Like everywhere else, some families are just straight transplants from hell.

Wergeland said:
Using idiotic sum of money on a flashy wedding, just in order to impress, seems to be a peculiar hobby in the subcontinent. Most of the wedding guests end up complaining about this and that anyway.
The same group also complains if the wedding turns out to be on the conservative side. So this is really a rock and a hard place situation.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
'We killed our dreams to raise him', Sajneev told The National World.
Typical bullshit old generation Indian parents. Instead of rebelling against the system and creating a comfortable society for themselves and their child in their younger years they have taken the easy way out - blame their son. Who told them to kill their dreams ? Did their son force them to ? It was the system so blame the system and demand compensation from it. Stop being idiots. Don't look at your son as a stock market.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

May 6, 2015
Khanivore said:

Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild after splashing all their savings on his lavish wedding and US pilot training​

  • Sajneev and Sadhana Prasad are taking their only son to court for 'mental agony'
  • Pilot Shrey Sagar lives separately from wife Shubhangi after marrying in 2016
  • Despite being sent on their honeymoon in Thailand, they have no children
  • Sajneev and Sadhana say they want the amount they spent raising Shrey back
  • Retired mother and father spent their savings on the couple's flashy wedding
  • They are demanding the cost of raising their son - and the same sum in damages
  • Sajneev said: 'We are heartbroken that we will die without seeing [a] grandchild'
By ADAM SOLOMONS FOR MAILONLINE and AFP

PUBLISHED: 15:21 BST, 12 May 2022 | UPDATED: 17:11 BST, 12 May 2022

Read all the story HERE.
Understandable. And right when you see that it was an Indian young boy who sue his parents for giving him birth without his consent.


Indian man to sue his parents for giving birth to him ‘without his consent’, wants to be paid for his life | Fox News

A 27-year-old Indian man is going viral after he announced an absurd intent to sue his parents, claiming he didn’t give his explicit consent to bring him into the world.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Terrible people.

LakeHawk180 said:
Yeah so depending what he worked as in BHEL + 7th pay + pension revisions it’s entirely possible. For older government employees (not new ones because of Co-pay now) it’s not unusual to receive a monthly pension that is much higher than what they ever received during actual work tenure 1-2L easy for your average sarkari “officer” 😂
Then property, side business, black money ++

I think like you said, the son probably abandoned them and this is payback. Like everywhere else, some families are just straight transplants from hell.


The same group also complains if the wedding turns out to be on the conservative side. So this is really a rock and a hard place situation.
It's really important that those of us with education and with wealth have absolutely minimal weddings. If we have the courage to start this trend, then eventually the pressure will be taken off the poor who take out loans to have weddings.

I don't know about Indian community, but unfortunately for UK Pakistani's the trend is going the other way. Idiots are spending more on weddings than ever before.

I regret having a big wedding. We spent loads of money that i had saved, spent loads of money dad had saved, spent it to impress people who i didn't even know. What did we gain apart from stress on the day and empty pockets? Every function we add to the weddings creates extra stress to impress people. I advice everyone to keep it low key and only invite people you like. If you stop inviting all the extras, eventually they'll stop inviting you. Everyone is happy long term.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
jamahir said:
Typical bullshit old generation Indian parents. Instead of rebelling against the system and creating a comfortable society for themselves and their child in their younger years they have taken the easy way out - blame their son. Who told them to kill their dreams ? Did their son force them to ? It was the system so blame the system and demand compensation from it. Stop being idiots. Don't look at your son as a stock market.
They should sue themselves for not raising a boy in such way he one day can become a man.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Wergeland said:
They should sue themselves for not raising a boy in such way he one day can become a man.
He is actually a man by rejecting such frivolous, selfish parents. :) So many Indian parents force their children to suicide just for the sake of obtaining stupid marks in stupid school and college exams just so that these parents can brag to their relatives, neighbors and colleagues and if the children don't suicide then they are pushed into the dog-eat-dog world of Indian "work" life, in fact the typical Indian life.
 
DrJekyll

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
313ghazi said:
I don't know about Indian community, but unfortunately for UK Pakistani's the trend is going the other way. Idiots are spending more on weddings than ever before.
Yahan bhi wahi haal hai. Wedding ne bohat logo ko barbaad kiya hua hai. Oopar se aaj kal destination wedding aur candid photography ne alag kamar tod rakhi hai.

Meri shaadi 11,000 rupees mein nipat gayi. Rs 8000 - food for 12 people, 1500 - registration, 500 - rishwat for getting certificate instantly, 1000 - rupees overspeeding fine while returning from registrar office.
 
R

Raja420

Apr 24, 2022
DrJekyll said:
Yahan bhi wahi haal hai. Wedding ne bohat logo ko barbaad kiya hua hai. Oopar se aaj kal destination wedding aur candid photography ne alag kamar tod rakhi hai.

Meri shaadi 11,000 rupees mein nipat gayi. Rs 8000 - food for 12 people, 1500 - registration, 500 - rishwat for getting certificate instantly, 1000 - rupees overspeeding fine while returning from registrar office.
What a boring wedding. You only get married once why not do it with a bang.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
DrJekyll said:
Yahan bhi wahi haal hai. Wedding ne bohat logo ko barbaad kiya hua hai. Oopar se aaj kal destination wedding aur candid photography ne alag kamar tod rakhi hai.

Meri shaadi 11,000 rupees mein nipat gayi. Rs 8000 - food for 12 people, 1500 - registration, 500 - rishwat for getting certificate instantly, 1000 - rupees overspeeding fine while returning from registrar office.
that's actually looks kinda sad ngl
 

