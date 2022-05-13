Indian couple sue their son for £530,000 for failing to produce a grandchild

LakeHawk180 said:

Then property, side business, black money ++



I think like you said, the son probably abandoned them and this is payback. Like everywhere else, some families are just straight transplants from hell.





Yeah so depending what he worked as in BHEL + 7th pay + pension revisions it's entirely possible. For older government employees (not new ones because of Co-pay now) it's not unusual to receive a monthly pension that is much higher than what they ever received during actual work tenure 1-2L easy for your average sarkari "officer"

Terrible people.It's really important that those of us with education and with wealth have absolutely minimal weddings. If we have the courage to start this trend, then eventually the pressure will be taken off the poor who take out loans to have weddings.I don't know about Indian community, but unfortunately for UK Pakistani's the trend is going the other way. Idiots are spending more on weddings than ever before.I regret having a big wedding. We spent loads of money that i had saved, spent loads of money dad had saved, spent it to impress people who i didn't even know. What did we gain apart from stress on the day and empty pockets? Every function we add to the weddings creates extra stress to impress people. I advice everyone to keep it low key and only invite people you like. If you stop inviting all the extras, eventually they'll stop inviting you. Everyone is happy long term.