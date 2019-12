Indian Couple Sentenced for Spying on Kashmiris in Germany

As per German law, they were identified only by their first name.



The court wrote in its statement that the duo was recruited by Indian intelligence agency RAW in the start of 2015 to keep an eye on Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders.



The accused reported on the internal affairs of the Sikh temples in Cologne and Frankfurt, as well as on protest events in the Sikh community.



Manmohan received 200 euros ($223) a month for the information. He attended regular meetings with an Indian intelligence officer from July 2017, where his wife accompanied him.



On top of the prison sentence, the accused was also ordered to pay 1,500 euros in charity. They have a week to appeal the judgment.