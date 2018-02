I do not like celebrating Valentines day either.

I mean, i have nothing against ppl who celebrate and for the same reason i wish everyone on this day.

But beating up a couple in love is shameful.

Yes it happens in my country(may be in other countries too) and its really unfortunate.

Why should one be beaten up for being in love with someone???

Honour killings are the next step.

This reminds me of ANKIT Saxena’s case. His throat was slit by his girl friend’s family because he was a hindu and she was a muslim.

Its really appalling that ppl would think of crushing something so beautiful.

Click to expand...