Indian copycat drone

Rusty2 said:

If they are happy and well adjusted then why do you need to make anit Muslim laws and build concentration camps for them?





Well adjusted indeed. yeah, 200 million, my bad.If they are happy and well adjusted then why do you need to make anit Muslim laws and build concentration camps for them?Well adjusted indeed. Click to expand...

just like the population ratio, there are many times more cases of police brutality, legal overreach and etc that the rest have to deal with.there are no anti muslim laws, we have instead the AIMPLB:there are no "concentration camps" either, just detention centres to detain before deporting BDs who have been illegally pouring into our eastern states.