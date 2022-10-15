What's new

Indian copycat drone

-=virus=- said:
what conspiracies, like our army chief overthrowing a democratically elected head of state ?

no thanks.
That a minority with a population of nearly 200 million will somehow supplant a majority of nearly 1.3 BILLION and to stop this you need to build concentration camps, make anti minority laws and do good ol fashion lynching.
 
Rusty2 said:
That a minority with a population of nearly 200k will somehow supplant a majority of nearly 1.3 BILLION and to stop this you need to build concentration camps, make anti minority laws and do good ol fashion lynching.
eh.. did you mean 200 million IMs instead ? .. no, they're not overthrowing anything.. most are happy and well adjusted to here even.
 
-=virus=- said:
eh.. did you mean 200 million IMs instead ? .. no, they're not overthrowing anything.. most are happy and well adjusted to here even.
yeah, 200 million, my bad.
If they are happy and well adjusted then why do you need to make anit Muslim laws and build concentration camps for them?

_102155150_capture.jpg

Well adjusted indeed.
 
Rusty2 said:
yeah, 200 million, my bad.
If they are happy and well adjusted then why do you need to make anit Muslim laws and build concentration camps for them?

_102155150_capture.jpg

Well adjusted indeed.
just like the population ratio, there are many times more cases of police brutality, legal overreach and etc that the rest have to deal with.

there are no anti muslim laws, we have instead the AIMPLB:

en.wikipedia.org

All India Muslim Personal Law Board - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

there are no "concentration camps" either, just detention centres to detain before deporting BDs who have been illegally pouring into our eastern states.
 
What a dumb post. So india “copied” a drone based on pictures of Turkish drones? Nice, pictures of f-22 and american nuclear subs are widely available, why dont you try copying those and let us know how it works out. All non stealth combat drones pretty much look the same.
 
LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
525
-16
634
Country
India
Location
India
Oublious said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581226348923658240


Good that Bayraktar is an inspiration point.... :p:
Honestly? This is a good thing. Copy, don’t copy. I’m just happy to see more private players in the Indian defence manufacturing industry solidly investing in their growth plans.

Just don’t steal like the Chinese do. We can make it on our own. And if we can’t, let’s ask nicely through equitable partnerships to get there together with like minded nations.
 

