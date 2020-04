Indian cop's hand is hacked off with a sword while enforcing coronavirus lockdown as country sees wave of attacks on Muslims by mobs who blame minority for spreading the virus

Harjit Singh, an assistant sub inspector with the Punjab Police was attacked

Seven men of Sikh warrior sect brandished swords when asked for travel papers

Singh's left hand was reattched after over seven hours of painstaking surgery

India is under lockdown, but cases have risen to 9,152 including 308 deaths

Learn more about how to help people impacted by COVID