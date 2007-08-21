What's new

Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad are effectively closed for operations

Passionaire

Passionaire

FULL MEMBER
Aug 6, 2015
289
0
372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Indian consulates in Kandahar, Herat and Jalalabad are effectively closed for operations. :haha::closed::laughcry::pleasantry:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1414077761447075840


Diplomats, ITBP personnel return to Delhi as Taliban make inroads towards city.

As the Taliban’s claims about taking Afghan territory grow, India has decided to temporarily close its consulate in Kandahar, sending a special Indian Air Force flight to evacuate about 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) back to Delhi, government sources confirmed to The Hindu.
Officials said the move was purely precautionary, and stemmed from reports that if the Taliban continue to push on to the southern city of Kandahar, which was their headquarters in the 1990s, the fighting in the city with Afghan Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) could get fierce.
Also read | Afghanistan to rush troops to border
“Our aim was to ensure that Indian personnel are safe, and we felt the risk of fighting within the city could endanger them,” an official told The Hindu, as a full security review of India’s missions in Afghanistan in the wake of the pull-out of American troops continues.

At present, the Indian Embassy in Kabul and the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province remain operational.

According to the officials, the personnel that returned to Delhi on Saturday would be transported back if the situation improves, while some may alternatively travel to Kabul to continue their consular operations from the Embassy, if required.
Also read | As Taliban gain control of Afghanistan, students fear return to dark days
In April 2020, the government decided to suspend operations at India’s other two consulates in Jalalabad and Herat and pull all its personnel out from there as well.
While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the decision to withdraw the staff was due to the COVID pandemic, security concerns were believed to be the reason they have not been sent back yet.
Editorial | The surge: On the rapid territorial gains made by the Taliban
Officials say they have been particularly worried about Kandahar, with exit routes limited to the airport, as Taliban forces have taken control of other key districts close to the city. Last Sunday, the district of Panjwai, less than hour’s drive from Kandahar city, fell to Taliban fighters.
“There’s an increased level of violence in Kandahar and we may possibly see temporary suspension of services by a number of consulates including the Indian consulate,” Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told The Hindu on Saturday.
However, both Indian and Afghan officials warned against overstating the Taliban claims of territorial gains across Afghanistan at present, pointing out that ANDSF have been successful in pushing back the Taliban onslaught at many places, and the Taliban has lost many of its fighters in the past few weeks of violence as well. On Friday, Kandahar’s governor said Taliban militants had been repelled by security forces when they tried to attack the city's ‘District 7’.
Also read | Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as U.S. ramps up withdrawal
“Taliban is exaggerating its claims on territory. They aim to frighten the Afghan people, and through such claims they open a gap of realities, into which they pour fear, terror and uncertainties,” Mr. Mamundzay said.
The MEA declined to comment on the developments, and while it had denied that India had shut down operations at its consulates in Mazar and Kandahar on Thursday, it said the situation was “evolving and fluid”.
“We are carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, and its implications on the security and safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan. Our responses will be calibrated accordingly, depending on how the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on July 8.
On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at the Taliban, holding them responsible for growing violence, and between 200-600 casualties every day, despite the fact that the group’s main demand, that US and NATO troops should leave the country, has largely been met.
Also read | Have been in communication with Pakistan about Taliban's safe havens: Pentagon
“Taliban should be asked whom they are fighting for? Who will benefit if Afghanistan is ruined and if Afghans are killed? Are they fighting for Afghanistan, or they want the country to be controlled by others,” Mr. Ghani asked during a speech in Khost.
India has expressed concerns over the growing violence at various international fora, and Afghanistan was the major subject of discussion during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Tehran and Moscow this week. Next week Mr. Jaishankar will attend the SCO Ministerial in Dushanbe and a regional connectivity conference in Tashkent, which will both focus on the situation in Afghanistan as well.



Exciting time ahead. Grab popcorns :D
 
Last edited:
Akatosh

Akatosh

FULL MEMBER
Apr 26, 2021
225
0
433
Country
India
Location
India
Temporarily closing it is the right thing to do. They will be back once the fighting stops, as the article clearly mentions

Even Russia closed it's consulate in Mazar e Sharif this week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412221877620072448

Whereas China has pulled out almost all of it's citizens in Afghanistan this week. (China does not have any consulates in Afghanistan except Kabul embassy).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413148366372933637
Iran also has closed its consulate in Mazar e Sharif this week

www.tehrantimes.com

Iran closes consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Due to the recent unrest in Afghanistan the three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan have closed their consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province.
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
 
Passionaire

Passionaire

FULL MEMBER
Aug 6, 2015
289
0
372
Country
Pakistan
Location
Italy
Akatosh said:
Temporarily closing it is the right thing to do. They will be back once the fighting stops, as the article clearly mentions

Even Russia closed it's consulate in Mazar e Sharif this week.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1412221877620072448

Whereas China has pulled out almost all of it's citizens in Afghanistan this week. (China does not have any consulates in Afghanistan except Kabul embassy).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1413148366372933637
Iran also has closed its consulate in Mazar e Sharif this week

www.tehrantimes.com

Iran closes consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan

TEHRAN — Due to the recent unrest in Afghanistan the three countries of Iran, Turkey and Pakistan have closed their consulates in Mazar-i-Sharif, Balkh province.
www.tehrantimes.com www.tehrantimes.com
Click to expand...
Looking forward, when Pakistan is taking out staff 🤓
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
19,571
186
57,182
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Akatosh said:
Temporarily closing it is the right thing to do.
Click to expand...
What is the latest on the railway line from Chah Bahar to Kandahar? Almost there or moving, but long way to go?
Gripen9 said:
Looong flight
Click to expand...
Is that the famous, south, south, south west, west, west, north west, north, north, north east, north east, north corridor via Chah Bahar to India's 'neighbour'?


1625941509789.png
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
723
0
1,123
Country
United States
Location
United States
Passionaire said:
Diplomats, ITBP personnel return to Delhi as Taliban make inroads towards city.

As the Taliban’s claims about taking Afghan territory grow, India has decided to temporarily close its consulate in Kandahar, sending a special Indian Air Force flight to evacuate about 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) back to Delhi, government sources confirmed to The Hindu.
Officials said the move was purely precautionary, and stemmed from reports that if the Taliban continue to push on to the southern city of Kandahar, which was their headquarters in the 1990s, the fighting in the city with Afghan Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) could get fierce.
Also read | Afghanistan to rush troops to border
“Our aim was to ensure that Indian personnel are safe, and we felt the risk of fighting within the city could endanger them,” an official told The Hindu, as a full security review of India’s missions in Afghanistan in the wake of the pull-out of American troops continues.

At present, the Indian Embassy in Kabul and the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province remain operational.

According to the officials, the personnel that returned to Delhi on Saturday would be transported back if the situation improves, while some may alternatively travel to Kabul to continue their consular operations from the Embassy, if required.
Also read | As Taliban gain control of Afghanistan, students fear return to dark days
In April 2020, the government decided to suspend operations at India’s other two consulates in Jalalabad and Herat and pull all its personnel out from there as well.
While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the decision to withdraw the staff was due to the COVID pandemic, security concerns were believed to be the reason they have not been sent back yet.
Editorial | The surge: On the rapid territorial gains made by the Taliban
Officials say they have been particularly worried about Kandahar, with exit routes limited to the airport, as Taliban forces have taken control of other key districts close to the city. Last Sunday, the district of Panjwai, less than hour’s drive from Kandahar city, fell to Taliban fighters.
“There’s an increased level of violence in Kandahar and we may possibly see temporary suspension of services by a number of consulates including the Indian consulate,” Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told The Hindu on Saturday.
However, both Indian and Afghan officials warned against overstating the Taliban claims of territorial gains across Afghanistan at present, pointing out that ANDSF have been successful in pushing back the Taliban onslaught at many places, and the Taliban has lost many of its fighters in the past few weeks of violence as well. On Friday, Kandahar’s governor said Taliban militants had been repelled by security forces when they tried to attack the city's ‘District 7’.
Also read | Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as U.S. ramps up withdrawal
“Taliban is exaggerating its claims on territory. They aim to frighten the Afghan people, and through such claims they open a gap of realities, into which they pour fear, terror and uncertainties,” Mr. Mamundzay said.
The MEA declined to comment on the developments, and while it had denied that India had shut down operations at its consulates in Mazar and Kandahar on Thursday, it said the situation was “evolving and fluid”.
“We are carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, and its implications on the security and safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan. Our responses will be calibrated accordingly, depending on how the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on July 8.
On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at the Taliban, holding them responsible for growing violence, and between 200-600 casualties every day, despite the fact that the group’s main demand, that US and NATO troops should leave the country, has largely been met.
Also read | Have been in communication with Pakistan about Taliban's safe havens: Pentagon
“Taliban should be asked whom they are fighting for? Who will benefit if Afghanistan is ruined and if Afghans are killed? Are they fighting for Afghanistan, or they want the country to be controlled by others,” Mr. Ghani asked during a speech in Khost.
India has expressed concerns over the growing violence at various international fora, and Afghanistan was the major subject of discussion during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Tehran and Moscow this week. Next week Mr. Jaishankar will attend the SCO Ministerial in Dushanbe and a regional connectivity conference in Tashkent, which will both focus on the situation in Afghanistan as well.



Exciting time ahead. Grab popcorns :D
Click to expand...
Pajeets always pull out at the last moment, and miss out on everything.....that's their fate.
 
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,396
3
3,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The staff is actually the special frontier force who are intelligence officials who were inducted in the 60s in a paramilitary capacity to conduct sabotage behind enemy lines in Tibet, and East Pakistan.

In afghanistan they were sent to provide so called 'protection' to indian workers.

However, the real purpose was funding and training insurgent groups for Pakistan.

Sadly ,they were allowed to leave.
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
12,151
6
17,006
Passionaire said:
Diplomats, ITBP personnel return to Delhi as Taliban make inroads towards city.

As the Taliban’s claims about taking Afghan territory grow, India has decided to temporarily close its consulate in Kandahar, sending a special Indian Air Force flight to evacuate about 50 diplomats and security personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) back to Delhi, government sources confirmed to The Hindu.
Officials said the move was purely precautionary, and stemmed from reports that if the Taliban continue to push on to the southern city of Kandahar, which was their headquarters in the 1990s, the fighting in the city with Afghan Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) could get fierce.
Also read | Afghanistan to rush troops to border
“Our aim was to ensure that Indian personnel are safe, and we felt the risk of fighting within the city could endanger them,” an official told The Hindu, as a full security review of India’s missions in Afghanistan in the wake of the pull-out of American troops continues.

At present, the Indian Embassy in Kabul and the consulate in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province remain operational.

According to the officials, the personnel that returned to Delhi on Saturday would be transported back if the situation improves, while some may alternatively travel to Kabul to continue their consular operations from the Embassy, if required.
Also read | As Taliban gain control of Afghanistan, students fear return to dark days
In April 2020, the government decided to suspend operations at India’s other two consulates in Jalalabad and Herat and pull all its personnel out from there as well.
While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the decision to withdraw the staff was due to the COVID pandemic, security concerns were believed to be the reason they have not been sent back yet.
Editorial | The surge: On the rapid territorial gains made by the Taliban
Officials say they have been particularly worried about Kandahar, with exit routes limited to the airport, as Taliban forces have taken control of other key districts close to the city. Last Sunday, the district of Panjwai, less than hour’s drive from Kandahar city, fell to Taliban fighters.
“There’s an increased level of violence in Kandahar and we may possibly see temporary suspension of services by a number of consulates including the Indian consulate,” Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told The Hindu on Saturday.
However, both Indian and Afghan officials warned against overstating the Taliban claims of territorial gains across Afghanistan at present, pointing out that ANDSF have been successful in pushing back the Taliban onslaught at many places, and the Taliban has lost many of its fighters in the past few weeks of violence as well. On Friday, Kandahar’s governor said Taliban militants had been repelled by security forces when they tried to attack the city's ‘District 7’.
Also read | Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as U.S. ramps up withdrawal
“Taliban is exaggerating its claims on territory. They aim to frighten the Afghan people, and through such claims they open a gap of realities, into which they pour fear, terror and uncertainties,” Mr. Mamundzay said.
The MEA declined to comment on the developments, and while it had denied that India had shut down operations at its consulates in Mazar and Kandahar on Thursday, it said the situation was “evolving and fluid”.
“We are carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, and its implications on the security and safety of Indian nationals in Afghanistan. Our responses will be calibrated accordingly, depending on how the situation evolves,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on July 8.
On Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani lashed out at the Taliban, holding them responsible for growing violence, and between 200-600 casualties every day, despite the fact that the group’s main demand, that US and NATO troops should leave the country, has largely been met.
Also read | Have been in communication with Pakistan about Taliban's safe havens: Pentagon
“Taliban should be asked whom they are fighting for? Who will benefit if Afghanistan is ruined and if Afghans are killed? Are they fighting for Afghanistan, or they want the country to be controlled by others,” Mr. Ghani asked during a speech in Khost.
India has expressed concerns over the growing violence at various international fora, and Afghanistan was the major subject of discussion during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Tehran and Moscow this week. Next week Mr. Jaishankar will attend the SCO Ministerial in Dushanbe and a regional connectivity conference in Tashkent, which will both focus on the situation in Afghanistan as well.



Exciting time ahead. Grab popcorns :D
Click to expand...
RAW is on the run,
Quick to pack-up,
Like a snake from a gun,
Here comes the Pak back-up,
They just won't be having any more fun,
Indian terror given a shut-up,
Hindukush has just begun
 
Last edited:
S

Silverblaze

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2012
2,396
3
3,000
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Clutch said:
RAW is on the run,
Quick to pack up,
Like a snake from a gun,
Her come the pak backup,
They just won't be having any more fun,
Indian terror given a shut-up
Hindukush has just begun
Click to expand...
Hope ur right. But I dont trust the Pakistani leadership. We always had mediocre leadership. Even today Pak leadership should be advising pro pak elements in afghanistan to do maximum damage to indian assets in Afghanistan. Dont allow them to leave.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2020
2,338
-53
1,580
Country
India
Location
India
SecularNationalist said:
Yes Saar in the meanwhile we will releje a new philm called ek tha tiger 3 where our hero will defeat taliban and napaak ISI to show phull sapporrt to our afghan frannds.
Click to expand...
Have you even seen Ek Tha Tiger film? It’s a funny aman ki asha film where Salman Khan (R&AW agent) and Katrina Kaif (ISI Agent) are married couple, lol. So what you want is not possible in next sequel, they have finished ĪSĪS in Iraq, next might be Taliban in Afghanistan in ETT-3:partay:.
 
Stealth

Stealth

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2009
9,818
52
21,284
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Another Indian RAW Terrorist Training centre closed … more RAW rats running out ov Afghanistan as expected lol all the terror investments against Pakistan ****** … Indian Intel n Doval begging for talks with Talibs meanwhile they’ve rejected everything… dafa ho shaba yahan se begani shadi may Abdullah Diwana…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

BATMAN
Taliban and the United States
Replies
0
Views
2K
BATMAN
BATMAN

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom