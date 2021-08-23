What's new

Indian consulate staff celebrating victory leaving Kabul

They are thanking their matas, gao, bharat, or some other creature, because they did a lot of damage to Pakistan, and got away with it, without getting caught by us or talibs.
I'm sure talibs would have liked some skinny veggie a**** for celebrating their victory.
 
waz said:


Awesome stuff. ThIs is also on the back of the 2019 February air battle victory when they cheered that Bajwa was "shaking".
I would’ve given the orders to shoot each and every one of those planes down. Actually forced them to fly over Arabian Sea, and then the navy or Air Force shoot each one down. Ugly POS
 
my2cents said:
That was Pakistan ISI which got slapped hard. Beghani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana.:D
How is it that you NEVER make sense? I've tried to avoid asking directly because you've are never really rude but I have to ask now.

I mean there are other indians here who do make sense, so it's clearly not an indian thing.

Are you 12 or something?
 
villageidiot said:
How is it that you NEVER make sense?
He made sense in that post. Here is how:

If I am not wrong, agar main galat nahi hoon, the attacks from Afghanistan continued (if not increased) after taliban came to power.

Or was it that those attacks were beyond control of taliban?
 

