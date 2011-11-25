Indian company not paying dues has 'bankrupted' Bangladeshi business

Aug 26, 2020Twenty-four business houses of the country have held a press conference in Jessore alleging fraud against the Indian VH (Venkis) group. They allege that the Indian company is trying to close down the business without paying about Tk 16 crore.The press conference was held at noon on Wednesday (August 27) at the Jessore Press Club.It was informed at the press conference that Indian VH (Venkis) Group set up two poultry and fish feed factories at Jessore in 2011 under the name Uttara Foods and Feeds. The owner of VH Group meets with the businessmen of the country for the raw material of this factory. Since then, 70 suppliers have been supplying raw materials to the two factories at different times. Until five years ago, the company owed about Tk 16 crore to those 60 suppliers. Meanwhile, when the authorities started reducing production without paying, the supplier also stopped supplying the goods.At one stage, the Indian owners closed two factories three years ago. Now they have started closing down the business by selling the movable and immovable assets of the organization.Pallab Sameer Kudrat Khuda Brezhnev, owner of Dhaka's Tur Corporation, said, "We have been supplying raw materials since the company was established in Jessore." We have to pay the bill within one month of delivery. But for the last three years, they have been delaying the payment of our dues."Currently, the poultry industry in our country has reached an enviable stage," he said. In this age of globalization, foreign companies have come to do business in this successful industry of the country and have silenced the common businessmen.He said that many debts have been made with them to collect this debt. The matter has been informed to Jessore Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. The company promised to repay the loan on March 15 in exchange for some discount. But it was not done. It then takes time to pay in June; But did not keep the promise.AKM Asaduzzaman, owner of Satata Traders, Bogra, said, "We have supplied raw material for poultry and fish feed, soybean, maize, fish oil, flour, etc. from suppliers in different districts." I myself will get 6 crore 41 lakh rupees from them. Now it has become a liability to stay at home due to various creditors including banks. We are wandering the streets for that money. However, VH Group is making crores of rupees by trading this feed in about 44 countries of the world. But despite repeated calls to get the money owed to them, there has been no response.He further said that the traders supplying raw materials are on the verge of bankruptcy in this situation. That is why we are seeking the intervention of the Ministry of Commerce and the government to get the money back.Admitting the arrears, Uttara Foods and Feeds auditor Sandeep Tawani said they were due to pay their dues in March. But it was too late because of Corona. The owner must pay.Apart from them, Ashraful Alam of BS Agro, Deepa Rani Nath of PK Enterprise, Fariduzzaman of Ion Group and Kajal Dutta of Innovate BD were also present at the press conference.Incidentally, VH Group has two companies in Manirampur upazila of Jessore. Who produce and market poultry and fish feed.