Indian company Lava launches Agni 2 smartphone with 120Hz curved display

NG Missile Vessels

Apr 9, 2023
1684747559518.png

Indian smartphone maker Lava has unveiled its latest offering, the 'Agni 2' 5G smartphone. The new smartphone comes with a curved AMOLED display. The new phone is priced at Rs 21,999(€224). The Agni 2 will be available for purchase starting from May 24 through online stores. The company also offers a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on all major credit and debit cards, effectively bringing down the starting price to just Rs 19,999.

The Agni 2 smartphone is powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 7050 processor, which promises faster gaming and app experiences.

The Agni 2 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ screen with a 120 Hz Refresh Rate. It also boasts a 50MP quad-camera setup, featuring a segment-first 1.0-micron (1 um) pixel sensor that captures more light and richer details, enhancing photography capabilities.

In terms of storage and memory, the Agni 2 offers 256 GB of storage along with 8 GB of RAM, which can be virtually extended up to 16 GB of RAM.

The device is equipped with a 4700mAh battery and a 66W charger. Lava claims that the charger can charge the battery to 50 per cent capacity in less than 16 minutes, providing rapid charging capabilities for users on the go

Sunil Raina, President and Business Head of Lava International, expressed the company's vision for the Agni series, stating, "Our aim is to make Agni a product that shows the technological prowess of India on the global stage. Its truly world-class attributes will change what you think about Indian smartphones."

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, emphasized the device's notable features, remarking, "Lava Agni 2 5G is India's first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 integrated with MediaTek 5G UltraSave, powerful MiraVision 4K HDR video processing for streamers, super-fast responsiveness, high-resolution displays along with MediaTek HyperEngine gaming enhancements."
@Skull and Bones @Raj-Hindustani @INDIAPOSITIVE @GodToons @Hellfire2006 @MilSpec @ni8mare @indushek @CallSignMaverick @Cheepek
 
Skull and Bones said:
Which part of the phone seems to be Indian? The display? SoC? Chipset? Battery? Camera CMOS sensor? Lava has no in house R&D available rather than some shoddy assembly plant in Noida.
Which part of a chinese phone is chinese anyway? The camera? the SoC? The display? the memory and RAM?
 
Skull and Bones said:
Which part of the phone seems to be Indian? The display? SoC? Chipset? Battery? Camera CMOS sensor? Lava has no in house R&D available rather than some shoddy assembly plant in Noida.
3 year old news
telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com

Lava to shift handset production, R&D from China to India; to invest Rs 800 crore over 5 years - ET Telecom

Home-bred handset maker Lava International is planning to shift its production for the export market from China to India within six months with the help of production linked incentives (PLI) scheme announced by the Indian government.
telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com

 
China is the copy and paste capital of the world. The Indians are even crazier for copying Chinese knockoffs
 
I think phone is designed by coosea group. Although it is underpowered, 120Hz amoled display is a steal for Rs 22,000.

Personally I always advocate Samsung phones if you like Android and iPhone if you like iOS.
 

