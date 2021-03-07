What's new

Indian combined commanders Confrence

Indian combined commanders confrence is happening, this would be to define strategy for the next year, I am wondering if people know what came out of these meetings.

the following is an interesting read

www.google.com

Former Officers Question Modi Diktat on Jawans Attending Commanders' Conference

"Seeking innovation and novelty", Modi had called for the participation of personnel below officer rank in these meetings, which officials say could end up "diluting" the services command-and-control structure.
