Yeah except the english used in the tweet is indian and not Pakistani.

How can we "Kills".

This english happens only in india (I interact with indians on a daily basis).



Apart from that, this tweet is not real ofcourse. Some one sitting on the position of a Colonel would have been groomed and should possess better expression skills than what we see in the tweet. But then again, who knows the standards of the indian army nowadays.

Click to expand...