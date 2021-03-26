Indian Coast Guard seizes Sri Lankan boats off Minicoy islands

They were allegedly carrying narcotics, unauthorised communication equipment.

The Indian Coast Guard intercepted three Sri Lankan boats suspected of carrying contraband material. The boats were escorted to Vizhinjam port. Photo: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuardThree Sri Lankan boats —and— that were allegedly carrying unauthorised telecommunication equipment and narcotics were seized by the Indian Coast Guard and brought to the Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.The boats, carrying 19 crew members, were intercepted by the Coast Guard shipseven nautical miles south-south west off Minicoy in Indian territorial waters on March 5, according to the Defence public relations office in Thiruvananthapuram.The crew ofadmitted to have receivedAn official release said the skipper ofcontacted its ‘main operator,’ identified as Sanjay Anna, using a Thuraya communication set, on noticing the Coast Guard ship. While they were allegedly advised to ‘flee with full speed,’ the skipper reported it was not possible and dumped the communication set and the packets in the sea.On being brought to the Vizhinjam harbour, the boats were handed over to security agencies for detailed investigation.