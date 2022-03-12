An Indian Coast Guard Dornier 228-101 suffered a runway excursion after landing at Kanpur Air Force Station, India.The aircraft had suffered a no.1 (left) engine failure and the crew had feathered the propeller. During landing rollout on runway 14 at Kanpur Air Force Station, the aircraft veered to the right and skidded off the side of the runway. The aircraft ran over an uneven part in the terrain, causing the nose landing gear to collapse. It then struck an airport structure and came to a stop.The four occupants escaped unhurt.