Indian Coast Guard Dornier 228-101 suffered a runway excursion after landing at Kanpur Air Force Station

An Indian Coast Guard Dornier 228-101 suffered a runway excursion after landing at Kanpur Air Force Station, India.
The aircraft had suffered a no.1 (left) engine failure and the crew had feathered the propeller. During landing rollout on runway 14 at Kanpur Air Force Station, the aircraft veered to the right and skidded off the side of the runway. The aircraft ran over an uneven part in the terrain, causing the nose landing gear to collapse. It then struck an airport structure and came to a stop.
The four occupants escaped unhurt.

 
The Indian air arms are heavily reliant on Soviet-era aircraft which have been upgraded with time. However, an old buckle remains old no matter whatever colour you paint it with.
 
@28:00 WTH was these guys doing next to runway during an emergency landing. are they plain stupids ? the fell down to save arses .
 
Imagine their IBGs with their third rate export T-90 cope cages being blown to bits when they expected to be blitzkrieging their way to Quetta and Peshawar. And then their Brahmos doing a U turn and hitting them, while their helis and flankers fall from the sky from friendly fire.
 

