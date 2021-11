STREANH said: Literally nobody other than defence enthusiasts know about the military leadership in India. I can bet you that 95% of the population (and I'm being very generous here) don't know there is something that is even called as COAS in India. Click to expand...

This! This is the case in India. Most people in India do not care or think about armed forces. This is is especially true when you move towards the southern part of the country.I'm surprised that Pakistan seems to care so much about this army rank. In India, only the civilian politicians are relevant. Most of the time, provincial politicians dominate the news. This means even Modiji is not most relevant for people.