Indian clothing before Islamic invasions

Apply a general logic or common sense, we have cold winters, do you think women walked around bare chest at 4°C winds?



You don't need to look far, Al-Biruni wrote in detail about it. Inluding kurtas, dhottis, dhuppatta.



Nobody dissociated from Islamic history of the subcontinent in fact we are taught in detail about it in schools. They're the most recent invaders before British so it'll be as much as the British influence obviously and the Central West Asian influence is present in language certain customs. Dhuppatta ain't one of them.