What's new

Indian clothing before Islamic invasions

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,830
3
5,551
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
What did Northern South Asians wear before Islamization? Just curious.

Looking at these terracotta engravings (below), it appears the women didn't wear much on their upper body.
1636373386781.png



What stops inhabitants of Brahmin Raj from reverting to the old ways? The concept of shame and covering up women's upper body was introduced by Muslims and Colonial era English people.. why is there so much social inertia in moving away from these non-native ways in independent Hindu Rashtra?
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,830
3
5,551
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
How a modern Indian woman dresses:
1636374443444.png



They are so much covered up compared to the terracotta engravings displaying ancient Northern South Asian people. Strangely Hindus even adopted dupatta.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
11,506
-22
9,664
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Maira La said:
Strangely Hindus even adopted dupatta.
Click to expand...
You sound desperate for some approval and justification of Islamic invation of India. So much that you started giving credits to everything that happened in the subcontinent to them.
Clothes, Rice farming, architecture, Music and so on. None of which is true but meh.

At topic : I guess you never heard of Utariya and what these statues represent.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,830
3
5,551
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Chhatrapati said:
You sound desperate for some approval and justification of Islamic invation of India. So much that you started giving credits to everything that happened in the subcontinent to them.
Click to expand...
I just find it strange that despite so much hatred, violence, genocide of Muslims in India, you rabid Hindutvadis are still unable to dissociate yourselves from so much Islamic influence in every sphere of your lives.

I am also genuinely curious about how Northern South Asians dressed up before Islamization.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
11,506
-22
9,664
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Maira La said:
I just find it strange that despite so much hatred, violence, genocide of Muslims in India, you rabid Hindutvadis are still unable to dissociate yourselves from so much Islamic influence in every sphere of your lives.

I am also genuinely curious about how Northern South Asians dressed up before Islamization.
Click to expand...
Apply a general logic or common sense, we have cold winters, do you think women walked around bare chest at 4°C winds?

You don't need to look far, Al-Biruni wrote in detail about it. Inluding kurtas, dhottis, dhuppatta.

Nobody dissociated from Islamic history of the subcontinent in fact we are taught in detail about it in schools. They're the most recent invaders before British so it'll be as much as the British influence obviously and the Central West Asian influence is present in language certain customs. Dhuppatta ain't one of them.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,830
3
5,551
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Chhatrapati said:
Apply a general logic or common sense, we have cold winters, do you think women walked around bare chest at 4°C winds?
Click to expand...
I'm not responsible for their lifestyle choices. Go back in time and ask them personally to dress for climate.

Also India isn't particularly known for it's arctic climate.

Chhatrapati said:
You don't need to look far, Al-Biruni wrote in detail about it.
Click to expand...
Yeah Al-Biruni found Hindu women covered up in Niqab and Burqa. Cool story bro.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
11,506
-22
9,664
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Maira La said:
I'm not responsible for their lifestyle choices. Go back in time and ask them personally to dress for climate.

Also India isn't particularly known for it's arctic climate
Click to expand...
Oh dear. Do you know what cold winters are?

Maira La said:
Yeah Al-Biruni found Hindu women covered up in Niqab and Burqa. Cool story
Click to expand...
No dumbass women wore dresses like dhuppatta, sari.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,333
-10
1,152
Country
India
Location
India
Chhatrapati said:
Apply a general logic or common sense, we have cold winters, do you think women walked around bare chest at 4°C winds?

You don't need to look far, Al-Biruni wrote in detail about it. Inluding kurtas, dhottis, dhuppatta.

Nobody dissociated from Islamic history of the subcontinent in fact we are taught in detail about it in schools. They're the most recent invaders before British so it'll be as much as the British influence obviously and the Central West Asian influence is present in language certain customs. Dhuppatta ain't one of them.
Click to expand...
let them have their fun on this forum, why do you even bother ?

As an Indian, it's best to only selectively engage with people/topics here and give the trolls and trolling a wide berth. Look at this guy's posting history, not worth your time.
 
I

I.R.A

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
10,845
16
13,480
Country
Pakistan
Location
Iraq
Maira La said:
What did Northern South Asians wear before Islamization? Just curious.

Looking at these terracotta engravings (below), it appears the women didn't wear much on their upper body.
View attachment 791282


What stops inhabitants of Brahmin Raj from reverting to the old ways? The concept of shame and covering up women's upper body was introduced by Muslims and Colonial era English people.. why is there so much social inertia in moving away from these non-native ways in independent Hindu Rashtra?
Click to expand...

www.slideshare.net

Fashion history of india

how did fashion in India evolve? in this presentation i have covered costume history of India. Reach Me at priyalthakkar96@gmail.com Also Check rainbowmonkey.i…
www.slideshare.net www.slideshare.net

Slides included in the above link are quite informative. Seems like proper bust covering started after Mughal period.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
Pakistan is the flag holders of peace and India is the master of terrorists and state terrorism
Replies
6
Views
463
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
FAROOQ RASHID BUTT
General Hameed Gul and patriotic passion of Hameed Gul never die
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
100
Views
7K
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
HAIDER
Featured How Hindutva Hatred is Jeopardising India’s Gulf Ties
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
11K
Solidify
S
Areesh
How a tiny line on a map led to conflict in the Himalaya
2
Replies
17
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
G
Savarkar’s Hindu Militarisation Drive: Myths and Facts
Replies
3
Views
618
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom