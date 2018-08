SRI LANKA: THE PINT-SIZED GLOBAL POLLUTER OF THE OCEAN

Srilanka is the biggest polluter in the region and 5th largest in the world.here can be few more beautiful sights than watching the sun rise at Batticaloa or Trincomalee in the east, or the scenes at sunset on the western coasts of our island nation. Unfortunately, beauty as the saying goes is only skin deep and these beautiful scenes cover a more deadly reality. Sri Lanka is one of the world’s top polluters of the ocean.Ocean pollution, also known as marine pollution, is the spreading of harmful substances such as oil, plastic, industrial and agricultural waste and chemical particles into the ocean. Since oceans are home to wide varieties of marine animals and plants, it is the responsibility of every citizen to play his or her part in making these oceans clean so that marine species can thrive.According to reports, the average Sri Lankan generates 5.1 kg of waste per day and mismanages 0.29 kg of plastic waste per day! Being an island, we are surrounded by the sea. We lack waste disposal knowledge. Not surprisingly this leads to polluting our environment which in turn ends up in the sea. Waste Disposal Management is almost unknown nor taught island-wide. Slum settlements are found around canals, waterways and the sea. Here land is limited and waste is discarded the easiest way – the closest body of water.