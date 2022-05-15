What's new

Indian Civil War 2025

@jamahir @DrJekyll @Sudarshan @Kingdom come @fitpOsitive @khansaheeb @waz

FSLVmz8VEAAc_BR.jpeg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519169824689393664


Let's be honest, conditions are getting worse day by day. Every Hindu festival marked by attacks on poor innocent Muslims.

The government sides with Hindus by arresting 1000s of innocent Muslims, demolishing Muslim homes and shops.

The RSS Sanghis have crossed the lakshman rekha have started a pan India campaign to ban Azaan.


There are around 400 million Muslims in India. They have a sizeable presence in each state. India is bordered by two Muslim countries whose population is sympathetic towards Indian Muslims.

A one sided genocide is impossible to carry out.

Muslims can't keep quiet any longer. The RSS has deadline to make India Hindu Rashtra by 2025 by hook or crook. A clash is inevitable.

Hindu leaders are asking Hindus to buy weapons and be prepared.

Muslim leaders cannot do that openly. But they are giving hints to the Muslim community.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1518872946600660993
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1519539657104855040

Even Owaisi Jr. has visited the grave of Alamgir Aurangzeb R.A who is the most revered Muslim emperor of South Asia. And hated by Hindus the most.

Akbaruddin Owaisi in his speech at Aurangabad also said that Shaheed Muslims will go directly to Jannah and Muslims should be prepared for a fight.


I can go on and on. But things are written on the wall. India is headed for a massive internal conflict.

What will be the outcome of this civil war?
I personally belive that Muslims will carve out a Muslimistan out of the current India. Sikhs will get their Khalistan.
images (9).jpeg

main-qimg-58aaf378b621f4dd9c2e9143a3e0e0af-c.jpg


The rest will be given to Hindus who will create a Manusmriti inspired Hindu Rashtra where Dalits will be made slaves once again.

Discuss.
 
Zaid has to reduce India to the size of srilanka. Shy such big portion still appearing as Hindustan. This is half hearted effort. Try hard to correct the map to SL size.
 
Don't troll in here. This is a serious matter.

These days, Indians irrespective of their political beliefs are predicting a civil war.

Even a North Indian hater Raj Thackeray is embraced Hindutva and started targetting Muslims.
 
This is been predicted for many years. What is new?
 
Do you even live in India?

I will you what's happening now that did occur in the past

The Hindu Sadhus are openly asking for Muslim genocide every month.

The Government is demolishing Muslim homes and Shops.

During Hindu festivals, Hindus are entering Muslim area and threatening Muslims outside their Mosques.

BaghwaDhaaris now have a problem with Azaan and ban it.

Modi has kept silent. This means he wants this conflict to take place.

Plus the economy is totally destroyed. There are no jobs.

Things will only get worse be real. Open your eyes.
 

