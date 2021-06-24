What's new

Indian citizen enters Bangladesh illegally, visits Padma bridge; police press charge in 2 hours

After two hours of investigation, Shariatpur police today pressed charges against a 42-year-old Indian citizen, who entered Bangladesh without proper documents and visited Padma Bridge project site in Jajira late last night.
After two hours of investigation, Shariatpur police today pressed charges against a 42-year-old Indian citizen, who entered Bangladesh without proper documents and visited Padma Bridge project site in Jajira late last night.

Bijoy Kumar Roy was charged under Section 4 of the Control of Entry Act, for illegally entering Bangladesh.


Investigation Officer Mintu Mondol, also Inspector of Jajira Police Station, sent the charge sheet to the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court of Shariatpur today.

Earlier in the day, Sub-inspector Apu Barua, of the same police station, filed a case against Bijoy under the act.

If the charges against Bijoy are proven, he will be punished with imprisonment which may extend to one year, or with a Tk 1,000 maximum fine, or both, said legal experts.


In the charge sheet, five people were made prosecution witnesses.

"Some army personnel detained Bijoy for roaming around in Padma Bridge project site, in Jajira, late at night without proper documents and handed him over to us today," Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Jajira Police Station, told The Daily Star.

"A case was filed against Bijoy and police pressed charges against him after completing the probe," he said.

During investigation, it was learnt that Bijoy came from India, but he did not say the reason for coming to Bangladesh and visiting the Padma Bridge project site, the OC added.
 
You guys should take in inspiration from Indians. Use this to have glaring headlines 'Indian migrants flood' Bangladesh. 'India puja war' threatens Bangladesh. 'Puja love poses threat to Bangladesh' etc
 
With the amount of news about that damn bridge everyday who could blame him to risk jail to visit it?
 
Everytime a bird shits on that bridge it gets reported...it'll get reported before it catches fire.
 
