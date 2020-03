As if there are open borders between all countries in the subcontinent for the virus to spread. The only amateurish behavior is shown by Pakistan who brought hordes of people from Iran causing a rapid spread in Pakistan. Cases have reached close to 500 in a matter of days. With Tents as quarantine facilities. No lockdown yet in any place, including the worst-hit Sindh. And eery quiet cities are good to avoid community spread.

