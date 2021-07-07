Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai, Indian media reports said.7 Jul 2021Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, has died. He was 98.Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, Indian media reports said.Kumar starred in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and successful films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.