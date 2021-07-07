What's new

Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

ejaz007

ejaz007

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2007
6,339
1
2,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98
Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai, Indian media reports said.


7 Jul 2021
Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, has died. He was 98.

Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, Indian media reports said.

Kumar starred in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and successful films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.

More details to follow.

www.aljazeera.com

Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai, reports said.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom