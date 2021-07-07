Indian cinema legend Dilip Kumar dies at 98
Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai, Indian media reports said.
7 Jul 2021
Dilip Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most popular actors, has died. He was 98.
Kumar, who real name was Yusuf Khan, died at a hospital in the western city of Mumbai early on Wednesday morning, Indian media reports said.
Kumar starred in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and successful films, including Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, Ram Aur Shyam and Madhumati.
More details to follow.
www.aljazeera.com