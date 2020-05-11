What's new

Indian, Chinese troops dig in at Chushul flashpoint

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
4,757
20
11,403
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
The hardening of position by both India and China on the border situation in the first-ever defence minister-level meeting is being reflected on the ground as well, at the latest flashpoint in Chushul, with both sides digging in with additional troops, armour and heavy artillery.

It is believed that more than 10,000 People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops are now present near the flashpoint that extends from the southern bank of Pangong Tso to the Spanggur gap and the strategic Rechin La pass, all of which falls under the Chushul sub sector.
1599504863253.png

Sources said the presence of Chinese infantry combat vehicles in close proximity to the border near Spanggur has been observed and fresh troops appear to have been deployed after India took control of strategic peaks and passes last week.

A source described the proximity of troops as the most dangerous build-up in Eastern Ladakh since the Galwan valley deployments, which ended after a deadly clash that left soldiers dead on both sides, including the commanding officers of battalions involved in the faceoff.

At strategic locations around Black Top and Rechin La, soldiers are posted within 800-1000 meters to each other, well within small arms range. Almost all troop locations are within heavy weapons range of either side, building up a deadly scenario if the situation deteriorates.

While the Indian stand is that the dominating positions taken are on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it may be pointed out that the Indian border claim line in the Chushul sub-sector is several kilometers due east. On the northern bank of the Pangong lake, the Chinese side had violated the LAC by almost 8 kilometres to come to its claim line on Finger 4.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst


..



..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
GamoAccu Indian special forces soldier killed in skirmish with Chinese troops Indian Defence Forum 8
The BrOkEn HeArT Aug 29/30 Conflict between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladhak. China & Far East 51
Mighty Lion NYT: Caught Between Indian and Chinese Troops, at 15,000 Feet Indian Defence Forum 193
Mighty Lion Breaking: Sat pics shows Indian troops has intruded into mountains in Chinese side of LAC in Galwan Indian Defence Forum 91
S Indian troops attacked Chinese officers who went for negotiations: Diplomat China & Far East 39
lonelyman Modi admits Indian troops entered Chinese territory Central & South Asia 9
H After Ladkah, possible Intrusion of Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh : Indian media Indian Defence Forum 95
Mighty Lion Chinese intrusion in Galwan lasted for two weeks before it was cleared by Indian troops Indian Defence Forum 268
undercover JIX Chinese troops incursions in Indian controlled territories - News updates and Discussions Indian Defence Forum 663
faithfulguy Indian and Chinese troops 'clash on border' in Sikkim World Affairs 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top