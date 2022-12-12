What's new

Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh; injuries on both sides

1670874677366.png

As many as 300 heavily prepared Chinese Army (PLA) soldiers were sent to the LAC or Line of Actual Control in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh during the clash with Indian Army troops on December 9, but they did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The Indian troops deployed in the area of face-off in Tawang sector gave a befitting response to the Chinese troops and the number of Chinese soldiers injured in the clash is more than the Indian soldiers, the ANI report added.

Here's what we know about India-China troops clash in Arunachal LAC so far:​

1. Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the northeast state of Arunachal Pradesh last week, according to Indian officials familiar with the matter, the first such encounter between the neighbours since 2020, reported Bloomberg.

2. The incident took place on December 9 and led to minor injuries on both sides. Both sides have since disengaged from the area, sources told ANI said, adding military commanders have met to discuss the matter.

3. At least 6 soldiers injured in the clash in Tawang sector were brought to Guwahati for treatment, news agency PTI reported.
Arunachal clash: 300 China troops entered LAC, Indian Army hit back | 10 points

Sources said the Chinese had come heavily prepared with around 300 soldiers but did not expect the Indian side also to be well prepared.
Indian, Chinese troops clash in Arunachal Pradesh; injuries on both sides

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.
Indian and Chinese troops clash at disputed border

Both sides suffered minor injuries in the first such skirmish since a deadly incident in June 2020, the Indian army said
