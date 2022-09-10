What's new

Indian & Chinese troops begin disengagement from Ladakh's Gogra-Hot Springs area

L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
241
-6
234
Country
India
Location
India
1662839856815.png

Indian and Chinese troops on Thursday started to disengage from eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hot Springs area in a coordinated and planned way, read a joint statement issued in this regard, marking an end to an over two-year stand-off in the Patrolling Point (PP) 15.


The disengagement began as per consensus reached during the 16th round of corps commander-level level talks in July, it said, adding the move is being conducted in a manner that is conducive to peace and tranquility.

“Today, as per consensus reached in 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, Indian and Chinese troops in area of Gogra-Hotsprings (PP-15) have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to peace and tranquility in the border areas,” the defence ministry said.

The statement comes days ahead of a meeting that is likely to be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Uzbekistan next week.


www.hindustantimes.com

Indian & Chinese troops begin disengagement from Ladakh's Gogra-Hot Springs area

The disengagement began as per consensus reached during the 16th round of corps commander-level level talks in July.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Hindustani78

Hindustani78

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 8, 2014
40,366
-44
12,829
Country
India
Location
India
Union of India - Territory Ladakh - Region Hindu Akush - Corridor Ladakh - Mountain Range Karakoram - River Hindu Shyok - Disputed Sector Patrolling Pillar 15 !!!
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
6,657
-15
11,767
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
China will slowly improve relations with india because they saw india can remain neutral in a conflict. They may even ditch Pakistan if India can remain neutral in a war between US and china.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAC row: Army, PLA go longest without talks
Replies
10
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Eastern Ladakh Row: India, China Fail To Make Headway In Resolving Remaining Issues During Military Talks
Replies
0
Views
428
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
S
India and China agree to move back troops from Gogra Heights
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
GamoAccu
India again asks China to withdraw troops from friction points
Replies
13
Views
693
johncliu88
J
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
China builds watchtowers inside India-claimed lines
Replies
1
Views
346
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom