Indian Catholic engineering college suspended students for dancing in Burqa !

Students of St roseph Engineering College,Mangaluru suspended for dancing in burqa to Bollywood song at informal event of students association Principal says"It wasn't part of approved program. College don't support activities that may harm harmony b/w communities"

It seems students were dancing in burqa for making fun of burqa, but were punished for their acts by college administration.
Engineering college belongs to roman catholic and they not supported dance in burqa as it may create hate b/w Christians and Muslims.

https://www.reddit.com/r/IndiaSpeaks/comments/zgly3u
 

