Indian bvr Astra more than just a missle

Biggest plus point is, it's our own design and our own missile, developed by our own blood and sweat, we have complete control over it. We can redesign it, modify it, make different varients of this and no one can do anything about it.not to mention it's also cheaper to produce these missiles in house and based on what we know these are very effective as well.Now imagine hundreds of Tejas Mk 1k that uses Indian engine, radar and other electronics armed with these missiles, that is the day I will always consider one of the most important day for our country.Hopefully French technological input will make sure that we can fit Kaveri engine few years later and remove whatever control US have over Tejas.