Indian Bullet train faces 5-year delay: High costs, Japan firms not so keen

The Indian Express has learnt that the Railways now expects the project to be commissioned fully by October 2028, instead of the original timeline of December 2023.



New Delhi | Updated: September 5, 2020 11:10:06 am

Bullet train faces 5-year delay: High costs, Japan firms not so keen The Indian Express has learnt that the Railways now expects the project to be commissioned fully by October 2028, instead of the original timeline of December 2023.