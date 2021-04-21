What's new

Indian BSF Demand Case Against Pakistani Pigeon

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Security Officials Demand Case Against Pigeon Caught Near Pak Border
A small piece of paper with a "contact number" was wrapped around the pigeon's leg, an official said.
Security Officials Demand Case Against Pigeon Caught Near Pak Border

The pigeon is being kept at the Khangarh police station in Punjab. (Representational)


Amritsar:
The Border Security Force (BSF) wants to register a case against an intruder from Pakistan, that happens to be a pigeon, while the Punjab Police are seeking a legal opinion on this.
The pigeon landed on the shoulder of a BSF soldier at the Rorawala post in Amritsar, Punjab, last Saturday, allegedly after flying across the border, an official said.
A small piece of paper with a "contact number" was wrapped around its leg, the official said.
The BSF personnel handed over the bird to the police with a demand in writing for taking legal action.
Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya said the BSF demanded registration of a case against the pigeon.

"As the pigeon is a bird, I don't think an FIR (first information report) can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to our legal experts for their opinion," he said today.
The number tagged on the pigeon's leg is being analysed, he said.

Welcome To India 2021.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
That dude must be drunk, or is just a prank.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
HostileInsurgent said:
That dude must be drunk, or is just a prank.
Not quite, you have made it to International headlines in the past as well.

Pigeon arrested by Indian police on suspicion of being a SPY for Pakistan

A PIGEON has been detained by police on the India-Pakistan border after being accused of being a spy. The alleged operative was found on the Indian side having been painted pink and was carrying ar…
Imran Khan said:
please do not hang our spy just jail him
They can't even keep them in custody.

Captured 'Pakistani Spy' Pigeon Escapes Police Custody, Returns To Pakistan

Are these birds really a security threat or someone just trolling?
