lastofthepatriots said:



Indians were bragging like the Pakistani boxer got KO’D





Man... I just saw the fight. Pakistani guy was trying to wrestle and the indian guy was just running around the ring. WTFIndians were bragging like the Pakistani boxer got KO’D Click to expand...

I have never understood the craze for boxing, even at the elite heavyweight level. Half the time the boxers are just hugging each other tightly and the remaining half they are salivating in their corners with their coach saying something which no one can hear. And so much friggin money in the sport.