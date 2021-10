Indian bowler Mohammed Shami & India Muslims 'horribly abused' by Hindutva after Pakistan humiliation

T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammed Shami Faces Online Abuse After India’s Loss Against Pakistan

ByUpdated: Oct 25, 2021 2:38 pmIndian cricketer Mohammed Shami was abused online after India’s loss against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Pakistan outplayed India in all the departments as they won the match comfortably by 10 wickets.Batting first, India only managed 152 runs on the board. Apart from the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant the rest of the batting line-up failed to contribute a substantial score. Virat Kohli scored 57 runs off 49 deliveries while Pant scored 39 runs off 30 deliveries.Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in just 18 overs with no loss. The openers, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, both slammed the fifties and remained not out to take their side home.