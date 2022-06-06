Indian beaten up in Kuwait, the Arabs (and other Muslims) are finally waking up against the Hindutva Ideology - Compilation

Bahrain closes Indian restaurant for denying entry to woman in hijab Authorities launch investigation after viral video claims customer in headscarf was not allowed to enter popular Manama eatery

Thought it was best to post this in our strategic defense section as it concerns Pakistan directly in the bigger picture (challenging the rise of Hindutva India).Although I don't support violence, there must be some sort of action taken against those who continually and freely attack Islam in the state of India. They should not be allowed to get away with it any longer.An Indian man was beaten up in Kuwait recently for supposedly trampeling the Qu'ran. The Rockerfellers and the Illumanitis released a book a few decades ago where they predicted many things, some of them being the 9/11 attacks, the COVID pandemic, a water war between India-Pakistan, anti-migrant sentiments in Turkey and Europe, as well as a 2024 event where it was described that "Indians will face racism in the Gulf".Here is a start to them;Just a few months before this, an Indian restaurant was banned as well for not serving food to a girl wearing a Hijab.Kuwaiti stores remove Indian products:Kuwait again:Other stores in the gulf removed many Indian goods as well.I'll compile (with edits) a list of countries who spoke out against the recent attacks against the prophet (pbuh) by top Indian BJP officials and also how the Arab and other local communities reacted.Governments:Oman:Qatar:OIC:Kuwait:Libya:Turkey:Maldives:UAE:Indonesia:Iran:Afghanistan:Bahrain:Pakistan: