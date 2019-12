I have zero sympathies for this lady though I am enjoying her bashing behavior against the RSS Terrorist mindset (Indian Government). The entire janta was sitting duck, even laughing when Modi revoked article 35A / 370 status of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been now 5 months Kashmir is under curfew (no electricity, no business, no transportation, no communication, no internet). The majority in India not even pay attention to what their fascist govt has been done in J&K. Now when the same Modi amended and passed two more bills which are "BY THE LAW" according to the Indian constitution (I am also against this) but he has got the majority votes so obvious he can do anything. After NRC/CAB, the entire Indian public now on roads and protesting against him and his party. Here is the lesson, whenever you see something wrong, always register your protest, never stay low..... show your anger else one day "What Goes Around Comes Around". Tomorrow might be possible you gonna face the same situation. Thanks to Modi, he and his party doesn't even take too many months to show their real agenda. After destroying the peace of J&K, Modi successfully created anarchy and chaos in his own country..... marks my words... Modi and Amit Shah and this entire Indian Govt is an INSURANCE policy of TWO NATION Theory... Thanks to Jinnah!

