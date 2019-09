Explained: The Unfortunate Story Of Cooperative Banks in India

The PMC Bank crisis has thrown the lives of several customers into disarray. Cooperative banks seem to fail with alarming regularity. But what are cooperative banks, why are they needed and what can be done to prevent a repeat of PMC Bank?

The Reserve Bank on September 24 capped depositor withdrawals from Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank's (PMC Bank) for six months.



The Bank has been brought under Directives, which means that for a period, it will be directly overseen by the RBI. This has however thrown the lives of thousands of customers into disarray.



But what led the RBI to take these steps and what do these proceedings tell us about co-operative banks?